Missing: UT Administration’s promised incentives for hybrid vehicle owners

Chandigarh residents looking to buy hybrid vehicles under the UT’s new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy are a worried lot.

The UT Administration had rolled out its EV policy in September this year, promising to provide incentives to people who ditch internal combustion engine vehicles for the electric ones. UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, while launching the EV policy then had stated that the aim was to make Chandigarh a “Model EV City” by achieving zero emission vehicles (ZEV) among all Indian cities in the next five years. The policy is only meant for the strong hybrid and plugin hybrid vehicles. Mild hybrid vehicles do not fall under the incentive policy.

Three months after its launch, however, residents of Chandigarh have beenleft in the lurch, with many complainig that the poised benefits for purchase of hybrid vehicles under FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles) II head of the policy, has not been trickling down to them.

The discrepancy, they say, lies in the details of how the FAME II policy has been worded.

As per details, many hybrid car models, that cost more than Rs 20 lakh is at present not covered under FAME II.

A Chandigarh resident said, “FAME-II talks about the ex-company price of a hybrid vehicle, which it says should be Rs 15 lakh to get incentives. However, the ex-showroom price of the same vehicle is working out to Rs 20 lakh. A meeting between the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology officials and Adviser Dharam Pal took place on this issue on Thursday.”

Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology (Crest) deals in matter of releasing incentives, subsidies for electric and hybrid vehicles in the UT.

Advertisement

Dr Gaurav Jain, a resident of Sector 21, who had been looking to buy a hybrid vehicle, said that he is in two minds on whether or not he should go ahead with his purchase. “I had heard a lot about the efforts being made by the Chandigarh administration to provide incentives for promoting electric and hybrid vehicles in the city. I talked to a leading automobile agency in Chandigarh that deals in hybrid vehicles and narrowed down on a model. However, did not go ahead with my purchase as the agency was not sure about the incentive, subsidy that I will get. That vehicle I selected costs around Rs 20 lakh, which includes around 43 per cent GST. I was told that the promise of imposing only five per cent GST as stated by teh administration was meant for fully electric vehicles, not the hybrid ones. Moreover, I was told that the automobile agency has not received any official communication from the administration about the subsidy on hybrid vehicles,” Jain said.

A senior representative of a a leading automobile agency of Chandigarh that deals in hybrid vehicles said, “We have not been intimated about the incentives on hybrid vehicles. We hand out the incentive forms to buyers who purchase hybrid vehicles from us. However, not a single buyer of hybrid vehicle has received their incentive till now.”

Contacted, Adviser Dharam Pal said, “Our EV policy is clear. Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology officials discussed the matter with me. We are giving subsidy on the basis of the KW of batteries installed in vehicles. It seems like tehre is some confusion regarding the incentives, despite the EV policy having been notified.”

Advertisement

Debendra Dalai, the CEO of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology said, “We have started releasing incentives for all owbers of full electric vehicles. We have decided to release incentives for hybrid vehicles that cost Rs 20 lakh. If a hybrid vehicle costs more than Rs 20 lakh, no incentive will be given. We have conducted a meeting with the representatives of automobile agencies dealing in hybrid vehicles in this reagrd already.”

Sources said, “According to calculations, owners of hybrid vehicles will get benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh if the off road tax, registration fee is waived and incentive of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 is provided.”

23 vehicle owners have got subsidies

So far, the UT administration has released incentives to 23 EV vehicles owners in the last 30 days, data showed on Thursday.

Apart from this, details also showed that 15 EV owners are likely to receive their incentives within the next two days. Officials said that the 23 EVs against which incentives have been released include seven four-wheelers and 16 two-wheelers.

Officials also maintained that people have been showing increased interest in purchase of electric/battery operated two-wheelers, instead of four-wheelers.