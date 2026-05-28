Missing Saroops Probe: SGPC ‘withholding vital records’, police tells HC, day after Dhami said SIT exceeding jurisdiction

The Punjab Police Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) was not cooperating in the investigation into the FIR pertaining to the missing 328 sacred saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib.
The submission was made before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj in a status report filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Harminder Singh Sandhu who is also a member of the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged disappearance of the sacred saroops.
In the report, it has been submitted that the investigating agency “has addressed more than 14 letters to the SGPC seeking relevant information and records”. “However, the SGPC has neither provided the requisite record nor cooperated with the investigating agency”. It was further submitted that SGPC was wilfully withholding vital records and information required for the investigation into the matter. In the report, the police further submitted that the apex gurdwara body has only supplied only “partial records” and is “deliberately” not furnishing the material sought by the SIT despite repeated demands.
Submitting that the probe was being hampered, the police sought directions to the SGPC to provide all the relevant records.
After counsel for the petitioners sought time to examine the report and address arguments, the bench adjourned the matter to August 19.
The developments come a day after the SGPC accused the SIT of going beyond its jurisdiction and interfering in the internal and administrative affairs of the gurdwara body.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed that under the guise of investigation, attempts were being made to “undermine the constitutional status of the Sikh community’s premier religious institution, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances.” Dhami said the SGPC has, from the very beginning, cooperated with the investigation team with complete sincerity and transparency.
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He said keeping in view the directives of the Akal Takht, every required piece of information and assistance was provided to the SIT. “However, instead of appreciating this cooperation, the SIT has made the SGPC’s administrative and internal matters part of its agenda,” Dhami said in a statement.
He said the SIT has continuously been seeking information that has no connection whatsoever with the case of the 328 holy ‘saroops’. The SGPC president said demanding details of the apex body’s financial accounts, bank transactions and overall financial records does not fall within the SIT’s jurisdiction.
He alleged that at times the SIT has sent its representatives to banks to gather account details, while on other occasions detailed financial information has been sought through official letters.
He further said the SIT has now also sought details regarding agreements signed over a long period in the past with private channels ETC and G Next Media concerning ‘Gurbani Kirtan’ broadcast, despite these having no relation to the case of the 328 holy ‘saroops’.
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He added that information already submitted to the SIT is repeatedly being sought again through fresh letters. “All this is being done beyond the original purpose of the investigation,” he said, adding the nature of the questions being asked and the arbitrary demands for information indicate that the SIT may be working with motives unrelated to the actual probe.
The Amritsar police had registered a case in December, 2025 in connection with the disappearance of 328 ‘saroops’ of the Guru Granth Sahib. The FIR was registered under Sections 295, 295-A, 409, 465 and 120-B of the IPC, with Section 408 IPC and Section 5 of the Jagat Jot Shri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008 was added later.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More