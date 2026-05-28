Missing Saroops Probe: SGPC ‘withholding vital records’, police tells HC, day after Dhami said SIT exceeding jurisdiction

After counsel for the petitioners sought time to examine the report and address arguments, the bench adjourned the matter to August 19.

The Punjab Police Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) was not cooperating in the investigation into the FIR pertaining to the missing 328 sacred saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The submission was made before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj in a status report filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Harminder Singh Sandhu who is also a member of the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged disappearance of the sacred saroops.

In the report, it has been submitted that the investigating agency “has addressed more than 14 letters to the SGPC seeking relevant information and records”. “However, the SGPC has neither provided the requisite record nor cooperated with the investigating agency”. It was further submitted that SGPC was wilfully withholding vital records and information required for the investigation into the matter. In the report, the police further submitted that the apex gurdwara body has only supplied only “partial records” and is “deliberately” not furnishing the material sought by the SIT despite repeated demands.