Missing posters come up against BJP’s Sunny Deol, Cong’s Navjot Singh Sidhu

Missing posters of MP Sunny Deol and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu were put up on walls in their respective parliament and assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

Youth Congress pasted missing posters against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur constituency Sunny Deol in Pathankot.

A non-profit organization, Baba Deep Singh Lok Sewa, installed similar posters against Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu in Rasoolpur locality in his Amritsar East Assembly constituency.

A note released by the Youth Congress said, “Sunny Deol didn’t enter Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency when people were facing the Covid-19 pandemic. He has paid very few visits to Gurdaspur after becoming an MP in fact. Sunny Deol is busy making money in Mumbai. He has nothing to do with the public of Gurdaspur.”

A spokesperson for Sunny Deol, however, refuted the charges when contacted by The Indian Express, and said, “Sunny Deol had come to Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency in October 2020. He will come again soon.”

Meanwhile, Anil Vashisht of Baba Deep Singh Lok Sewa, said, “Sidhu has done nothing for his constituency and the city. He had made big promises. But now he has gone missing from his constituency. I am meeting people every day, who tell me that it is impossible to meet Sidhu as he is missing from Amritsar.”