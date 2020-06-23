Missing painter’s body handed over to family

Davinder had gone missing on June 18 and his remains were found on June 19. He was working as a painter at a private school in Sector 27. Davinder had gone missing on June 18 and his remains were found on June 19. He was working as a painter at a private school in Sector 27.

The body of 30-year-old painter, Davinder, who was found dead at a slip road near Poultry Farm roundabout on Dakshin Marg, was handed over to his family members after a postmortem examination at GMSH-16, Monday.

The victim’s father, Kanwar Pal, alleged that he had tried to lodge a missing complaint but his complaint was turned down on June 19. However, police maintain that Pal was asked to bring Davinder’s photo.

“The victim’s father was asked to bring a picture of his missing son. Later, we received the information about an unidentified body found near Poultry Farm roundabout. Kanwal Pal identified the body. The preliminary postmortem report suggests that he died a natural death. He had vomited before collapsing. We sent samples of the liquid for examination. Kanwar Pal, informed that Davinder was bitten by a stray dog six months ago and had developed signs of rabies. We are investigating this aspect also,” said a police officer. Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC.

