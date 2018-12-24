Missing for six years, Punjab Police head constable returns home — from Nepal

A Punjab Police head constable who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances around six years ago was recovered from a temple in Nepal. He returned home on Sunday.

The family of the head constable claimed that they traced him after receiving a letter from an unknown person on December 19. The family demanded an inquiry into how the head constable had gone missing and how he reached Nepal.

Barinder Singh, 49, was posted at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh as an operator. He came to work on October 16, 2012, but did not go back home. His family lodged a missing person complaint at the Derabassi police station, following which an abduction case was registered but Barinder could not be traced.

“While we were searching for Barinder, we found his scooter from near Janetpur village but he could not be traced. We tried our level best but we could not find him. We received a letter which was written in Hindi on December 19. We were informed in the letter that Barinder was at Gorakhnath temple in Gorkha district in Nepal. We did not believe at first, but then we decided to go to the temple,” Manpreet Singh, Barinder’s younger brother told Chandigarh Newsline.

The sender had mentioned his name on the envelope as Narayan Bhatt, a resident of Barhni Siddhartha Nagar.

Manpreet Singh said that after receiving the letter, they decided to go to the temple. When they reached the temple, a woman met him and told him that Barinder came to the temple around three-and-a-half-years ago and his mental condition was not stable.

“She told us that they got Barinder treated from a local doctor, following which Barinder told them his address. She also told us that she wrote letters to us in the past but did not get any reply,” Manpreet added.

According to Manpreet, after receiving the letter, they also informed the local police. Asked who were the people who were taking care of Barinder, Manpreet said that the woman who met him at the Gorakhnath temple requested him not to disclose her identity.

“She told me that she did not want to get into any trouble or face any police inquiry. Since I was interested in bringing my brother back, I did not enquire much,” Manpreet claimed.

Asked whether they had any doubt on anyone in the disappearance of Barinder Singh, Manpreet said that Barinder had an enmity with some people of their village. They would meet senior police officers and urge them to conduct an inquiry.

Barinder is married and has a son who recently completed his graduation.

The Derabassi police said that they would inquire into the matter but first they had to ensure that Barinder is mentally stable and ready to answer their queries.