Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Missing for 24 hours, Beagle reunited with its owner in Sec 21A

A four-year-old Beagle, who had been missing, was on Thursday reunited with its 71-year-old owner in Sector 21A, thanks to a Good Samaritan.

The Beagle, who had been missing for 24 hours, was found by one Rajesh Dogra, who resides in Sector 21C on Wednesday afternoon. Dogra found that the dog had a collar around its neck. Also, gauging by the grooming and health condition of the Beagle, Dogra surmised that the dog was someone’s pet, which may have been separated from its owner. He subsequently brought the dog to his house and simultaneously informed the Chandigarh Police.

“After receiving information about the pet being recovered, my team got in touch with Rajesh Dogra. We decided to spread the message through all means, including through social media, about the Beagle. Our area DSP Palak Goel tweeted about the dog and tagged its picture. Our beat police officers also made efforts to trace the dog’s owner.  On Thursday morning, an elderly woman, named Ranjit Kaur, through her house help, contacted us. She claimed that the dog belonged to her. Later, we found the dog was very familiar with Kaur. After completing the formalities, we handed over the pet to her,” Inspector Mini Bhardwaj, SHO of Sector 19 police station, said.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 02:58:47 am
