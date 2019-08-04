Missing file from CMO: No evidence against IFS officer, says Chandigarh police

Chandigarh police in its probe report stated that no evidence were found against Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Harsh Kumar in connection with the disappearance of a file related to regularisation of 30 contractual employees from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The CMO had found the file missing on April 12, 2018, when Harsh Kumar was called for an inquiry marked against him for regularising services of 30 daily wagers of forest department on March 16, 2017, the day Amarinder Singh had sworn in as Chief Minister. The government has since reconstructed the file. Following the chief minister’s orders, the police had conducted an inquiry.

The police probe also concluded procedural flaws while moving a police complaint against IFS Harsh Kumar.

A police complaint against Harsh Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests (Hills), Punjab, was filed in Chandigarh in November 2018. The probe report was sent to the CMO, Punjab, and to the office of Forest Department, Punjab. SHO PS 3, Inspector Neeraj Sarna and SI Mohan Lal, incharge of PP Sukhna Lake, has conducted the probe recently.

The probe report, a copy of which is available with Chandigarh Newsline, states, “Before moving a police complaint against IFS Harsh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Forest, Punjab, has not conducted preliminary inquiry as per all India Service Discipline Rule. From the inquiry and statements and CD and records there is no sufficient evidence case on record against IFS Harsh Kumar. The file was related to 30 contractual employees, who were regularised by IFS Harsh Kumar on the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court. Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajesh Bhardwaj could not show any written orders of Punjab and Haryana high court regarding not to implement an act, which allows the regularisation of contractual labourers, and told, during inquiry, that high court has made verbal observation to not implement the act.”

Sources said that Harsh Kumar had regularized the 30 contractual employees when he was Conservator of Forests (Research, Hoshiarpur, in 2017. Later, IFS TK Bahera, who replaced IFS Harsh Kumar, revoked the orders of regularisation.

The probe established that the two matters including the fate of contractual employees and alleged theft of their file from the office of CM was interlinked.

Chandigarh police said that thet recorded the statements of all concern people and concluded that the file was not stolen

IFS TK Bahera declined to make any comment claiming that he is not the right person to speak on this issue.

IFS Harsh Kumar said, “I was made a scapegoat by an influential lobby of IFS and IAS officers close to the Punjab chief minister. It all happened only to defame me and hamper my seniority. I am the senior most IFS officer. My rivals in the forest department do not want to see me as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), which is the highest post in the Forest and wildlife Department, Punjab. Earlier also, baseless probes were slapped against me. Recently, I was given clean chit by Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) from the allegations of allowing the illegal felling of trees in Jayanti Majri village in Mohali.”