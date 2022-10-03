Missing Chandigarh girl found in Gujarat, man arrested for ‘abducting’ her

A 15-year-old girl who had been missing from Chandigarh Sector 15 since last Monday (September 26) was found in Gujarat’s Surat, said the police who arrested a man for allegedly abducting her.

“We traced the missing girl through her Instagram account and her friendlist. The man was sent to judicial custody and the girl was handed over to her family members. She is fine. The victim had a smartphone but she was not using any SIM card and instead operating it through WiFi,” Sector 11 station house officer inspector Jasbir Singh said. The police found that the chats on at least three Instagram accounts of the victim were deleted.

The probe had earlier hit a roadblock when CCTV cameras installed at the Chandigarh railway station were found dysfunctional. The police had established that the girl had travelled to the railway station in an autorickshaw from Sector 15.

Sources said that the arrested man claimed that he knew the girl through social media. When contacted, the victim’s father said she is back home now.