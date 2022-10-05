Chandigarh: Miscreants set Megnath’s effigy on fire, attempted to burn 92 feet tall effigy of Ravana

Unknown miscreants burnt the 82 feet tall effigy of Meghnath and attempted to burn 92 feet tall effigy of Ravana at the Ramleela Ground in Sector 46, Chandigarh, Tuesday night.

The miscreants, who were more than five, were riding in a white colour Haryana registration number SUV. The effigy of Meghnath was burnt around 12.30 am. The miscreants came again and made an unsuccessful attempt to burn the effigy of Ravana. The 92 feet tall effigy of Ravana installed in Sector 46 is the tallest effigy installed in Chandigarh. The Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Sector 46, which organised the Dussehra, lodged a police complaint at Sector 34 Police Station.

“The miscreants threw an inflammable object around 12.30 am. In this, 82 feet tall effigy of Meghnath was burnt. The act was witnessed by a night watchman at the Dussehra ground. The watchman informed us. We were present on the spot when the miscreants again came and tried to set the effigy of Ravana on fire. This time, they had fired a cracker pointing Ravana effigy.

Their attempt failed. Some local residents spotted a white colour SUV bearing Haryana registration number in which the miscreants were riding. We lodged a police complaint,” said Jatinder Bhatia, chairman, Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Sector 46.

Inspector Devinder Singh of Sector 34 Police Station visited the spot along with the Deputy Superintendent of Police. The investigation into the matter is on.