Miscreants break windscreens of cars parked outside bar at Kalagram

Four miscreants allegedly vandalised windscreens of around half a dozen cars outside a bar at Kalagram, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh during the wee hours of Saturday, after they were allegedly stopped from making an entry into the club.

As per the police, the incident took place at around 12.30 am, when four persons reached at the Jungle Bar. They were stopped from entering by the security as a private party was going on. After some time, a visitor at the party heard the sound of windscreens breaking, following which everyone rushed outside.

They saw that windscreens were broken of almost half a dozen parked cars. The local police was informed about the incident. Police are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the bar However, no FIR was registered till the filing of the story.

Club manager, owner booked

An FIR under Section 188 of IPC, has been registered against Rattan Chand, manager and Anil Kumar Budhiraja, owner of Tamzara Club for violating the order of Chandigarh Administration, for staying open beyond the permissible time limit.