‘Mischievous elements, disguised as farmers, trying to disrupt Akali Dal activity’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in a core committee meeting of the party on Tuesday alleged that “mischievous elements, disguised as farmers, were working at the behest of some agencies and anti farmer forces to disrupt our peaceful, pro-Punjab and pro- farmer political activity”.

The core committee, presided over by SAD president Sukhbir Badal, noted that such elements were “conspiring to fracture the social fabric of Punjab in order to disturb peace and to blame it on the farmers so as eventually to weaken their movement.”

A spokesperson of the SAD stated, “The core committee appreciated the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders for their categorical statements that nothing should be done to disrupt those who have stood by the farmers and opposed the BJP”.

“The core committee in a resolution noted that SAD had not only voted against the three anti farmer black laws but also quit the union cabinet as well as broken the long standing SAD-BJP alliance in protest against these Black laws,” added the spokesperson.

“The party also emphatically stated that it would continue to stand solidly by any program announced by the farmer’s organizations to get the three anti farmers black laws revoked,” said Sukhbir’s principal advisor Harcharan Bains.

One of the members of SAD core committee and former Akali minister Sikander Singh Maluka did not attend the meeting. Maluka has aired his resentment over SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announcing him as party candidate from Rampura Phul, the constituency where Maluka wanted his son Gurpreet Maluka to contest. After he was declared party nominee from Rampura Phul, a miffed Maluka, who had been eyeing ticket for self from Maur constituency, declared that he would not contest from Rampura Phul and that his son Gurpreet would contest from there.