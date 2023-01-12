‘Misappropriation of funds hurts sentiments’: Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses bail of accused booked for siphoning off gurdwara fund

Observing a “gurdwara is a pious place and the misappropriation of its funds hurts the sentiments of several people”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of accused persons booked for siphoning off the funds of Gurdwara Singh Sabha in the Barwala town of Haryana’s Hisar district.

The petitioners, Sarjeet Singh and others, had contended before the high court that they have falsely been implicated in the present case, and that they are competent members of the Gurdwara Singh Sabha. The petitioners also said they used to do all the activities of the gurdwara in a legal and lawful manner for its welfare and that have not usurped even a single penny.

They also submitted that the amount withdrawn by them was used for the construction and repair work of the building of the gurdwara and well as the shops of its committee. The petitioners also said they are ready to deposit the due amount either in the high court or the trial court.

The petitioner’s counsel also contended that the shops under the ownership of the gurdwara were rented out to the relatives of the complainant, but they had not paid the rent for a considerable period of time. The counsel also said they wanted to grab the property of the gurdwara for which the gurdwara committee had already filed various rent petitions against those tenants and the present FIR is the outcome of that proceeding.

The state counsel, in their reply, while opposing the grant of bail to the petitioners, submitted there were several FDRs in the name of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, which were supposed to be matured in December 2022. The counsel added by closing the same prematurely, the petitioners in connivance with each other had transferred about Rs 71 lakh to their personal bank accounts and even to the account of a private company run by another petitioner.

After hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill said there are serious allegations against the petitioners.

“A gurdwara is a pious place and the misappropriation of its funds hurts the sentiments of several people. Setting the petitioners free would set a bad example and would give oxygen to the fraudsters. As such, they do not deserve any concession of anticipatory bail,” said the bench while dismissing the bail plea on January 4.