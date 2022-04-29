Minors sodomised: Police arrest mother of victims for complicity

Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested the mother of two minors, who had yesterday complained to the police that they had been sodomised by a 41-year-old for a period of some months.

The police had on Wednesday already arrested the 41-year-old for the crime.

On Thursday, both the arrested suspects were produced in a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Police said that the woman was arrested following the statements of minors and the subsequent interrogation of the 41-year-old accused, who had been working with the mother for a long time.

“The mother of two children was arrested after thoroughly verifying all the circumstances. Apparently, the woman was aware about the crime being committed and yet did nothing to stop it. The age of victim children has been determined to be between 11 and 14 years. The FIR in the matter was registered after thorough investigation. Legal opinion was also obtained prior to the registration of the FIR,” a police source said.

The man and woman, police said, were arrested under charges of sodomy (Section 377) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were nabbed following the registration of a complaint by the father of the victims. The minor boys at the moment are in the custody of their father. Sources said that the crime had taken place last year, over a period of six months. The father of the minors decided to file a complaint after noticing changes in teh behaviour of the children.

The children, and their father, have already recorded their statements under Section 164 of CrPC before a local magistrate. Police said that the accused is a resident of Amritsar in Punjab and had been working with the mother of the children. They further said that the accused used to visit the house of teh children in the absence of the woman’s husband.

A case had been registered at Sector 49 police station.