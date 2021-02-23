Minor spike in Covid cases in Mohali: Punjab health dept reviews situation

On the preparations of the state health department to tackle the new strains of the virus, Dr Singh said that as of now no such case has been reported in the state. (Express File)

Punjab Health department observed a ‘minor’ increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state over the last few days, after a decline. To review the situation in the state, specially in Mohali and Nawashehar (SBS Nagar) districts, the department held meetings with the experts on Monday.

Director of Punjab Health Department Dr Gurinder Bir Singh told The Indian Express that they have been reviewing the situation in the state every day and have noticed a ‘minor’ increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

On the preparations of the state health department to tackle the new strains of the virus, Dr Singh said that as of now no such case has been reported in the state.

Responding to a question about the count of sampling for Covid-19 tests, Dr Singh said that the department has been collecting around 20,000 samples in the state every day.

About spike of cases in Mohali, Dr Singh said that the spike so far is minor and the situation is being monitored on a daily basis.

In the last two months till February 22, a total of 2,680 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Mohali district.

As many as 1,593 cases were reported between December 22 and January 22, while 774 cases have been reported between January 22 and February 22.