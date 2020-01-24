Minor ‘shoots himself’ dead at his home in Mohali

The officer further added that the boy’s father moved to Mohali for his children’s education. (Representational Image) The officer further added that the boy’s father moved to Mohali for his children’s education. (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly shot himself dead at his home in Mohali on Thursday. Police said they are yet to ascertain reason for the alleged suicide. Police recovered a .32 bore pistol from the spot and have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The victim was a Class 12 student of a private school. A police official from the police station concerned told Chandigarh Newsline that the boy killed himself with the licensed pistol of his father.

“His family members told us that he returned from his school in the evening and went to the washroom and bolted the door from inside. The pistol was kept in a brief case which he had taken with him and shot himself in the head and died on the spot. The boy was taken to civil hospital but was declared brought dead,” the police officer said.

The officer further added that the boy’s father moved to Mohali for his children’s education.

“He did not tell anyone while entering the washroom. His stepmother was present at home when the incident took place. She told the police that she heard a loud noise following which she started knocking the door,” the officer told Newsline.

The woman also told that police that at first she felt that there was a blast in the geyser but when she started knocking the door, her boy did not respond following which she called her husband and also informed the police control room.

Inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO of the police station concerned, was not available for comments.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App