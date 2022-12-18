Minor girl and man accused of ‘abducting’ her found dead in Sarangpur forest

A 24-YEAR-OLD man, who was accused of abducting a minor girl aged 17 was found dead along with the girl in the forest area near Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, on Saturday. The two were found hanging from a tree, police said.

The girl had gone missing three days ago, after which her father lodged an FIR against the man, a migrant worker, at Sector 34 police station Friday. Police said that the man was married and left behind a two-year old son, and the minor girl worked as a domestic help.

Sources said that the two had known each other for the last one and a half years, and their relationship was being opposed by both families. Police said that the man had sent his wife and son to their native village in UP two months back.

Inspector Rohit Kumar, Station House Officer of Sarangpur police station, said, “We have not found any suicide note from the victims. The bodies were identified by their family members.

The girl was missing for last three days and her father had accused the man of abducting her”.

Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary at GMSH 16 for postmortem.