scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Minor girl and man accused of ‘abducting’ her found dead in Sarangpur forest

The girl was missing for last three days and her father had accused the man of abducting her.

A man, who was accused of abducting a minor girl aged 17 was found dead along with the girl in the forest area. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 24-YEAR-OLD man, who was accused of abducting a minor girl aged 17 was found dead along with the girl in the forest area near Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, on Saturday. The two were found hanging from a tree, police said.

The girl had gone missing three days ago, after which her father lodged an FIR against the man, a migrant worker, at Sector 34 police station Friday. Police said that the man was married and left behind a two-year old son, and the minor girl worked as a domestic help.

Sources said that the two had known each other for the last one and a half years, and their relationship was being opposed by both families. Police said that the man had sent his wife and son to their native village in UP two months back.

Inspector Rohit Kumar, Station House Officer of Sarangpur police station, said, “We have not found any suicide note from the victims. The bodies were identified by their family members.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Chaos & Some Home TruthsPremium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Chaos & Some Home Truths
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

The girl was missing for last three days and her father had accused the man of abducting her”.

More from Chandigarh

Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary at GMSH 16 for postmortem.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 08:31:32 am
Next Story

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 Live Score Updates: India need 4 wickets to win, Bangladesh need 241 runs

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close