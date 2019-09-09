Minor girl abandons newborn boy at Panchkula hospital

A newborn boy brought dead to a Panchkula hospital was found abandoned at the gynaecology department on late Saturday evening. Hospital authorities claimed that the baby was delivered by a 17-year-old minor who abandoned the baby before fleeing.

Advertising

The minor claimed to hail from Shimla and had delivered the baby on way to the hospital.

According to the police, the girl entered the hospital around 8pm, and after handing over the baby to the hospital and getting treated herself, ran away around 10pm.

Following the incident, authorities contacted the police. A case was registered under Section 218 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

Advertising

“The girl, who was accompanied by an older woman walked in the hospital and the hospital staff registered her case without taking any proper credentials of the girl. This is very negligent at their part as some proper ID and address should have been asked for”, said Sub Inspector Sukhwinder Singh, in charge of the case. He added, “If not from the girl, at least documents from the woman who accompanied her should have been taken.”

Referring to a similar incident that happened ten days back, he added, “The hospital staff should call us as soon as they get suspicious cases.”

Another police official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Is this the only work left for a police officer now? To search for mothers of babies who have abandoned them? The hospital too should take responsibility when such cases occur.”

The hospital staff said that the girl was in a dire condition and needed immediate medical attention, and thus they thought, that formalities could be taken care of later.

“We informed the police officials as soon as we got to know that the mother is missing. We have handed over our CCTV footage too. Our guards are not responsible to keep an eye on every patient that walks in or out”, said the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital.