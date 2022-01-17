Minor fire at PGI’s Advanced Trauma Centre OPD

scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 16, 2022
By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 17, 2022 3:38:24 am
A minor fire incident took place at Advanced Trauma Centre OPD, PGI, on Sunday afternoon. The fire occurred when a hospital attendant was opening an oxygen cylinder. Due to quick action by the hospital attendant himself, the situation was brought under control immediately.

However, the attendant suffered first-degree superficial burn injuries on his hands. He was given due medical attention and is stable now. In the meantime, the matter is being investigated by the fire officer, PGI.

