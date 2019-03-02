Minor ‘beaten up’: Court summons Faridabad top cop

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday summoned the Faridabad Commissioner of Police (CP) in a case lodged by the father of a 17-year-old, who is an accused under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, alleging that he was abused and roughed up by officials and inmates of a juvenile home in Faridabad, who accused him of cow slaughter.

Faridabad Assistant Commissioner of Police Radhey Shyam, in a report before the court, submitted that the juvenile has been released on bail. However, Shyam said that warden Sushil and others have denied allegations as far as “instigation” or “misbehaviour” at the reforms house is concerned.

However, Justice Ajay Tewari observed that it is a “serious matter” and reminded the government counsel that there was an explicit direction that the status report be filed personally by the Faridabad CP. “Yesterday (Thursday) the report was not filed on behalf of respondent No. 6 and the matter was adjourned for today (Friday) and even today the report was not filed… I find this course of action intolerable,” the court said in the order, while asking the officer to remain present on March 5.

According to a petition, when the juvenile was sent to the reforms home on January 2, the officials “got enraged” with him due to the nature of the case and “started saying that you have indulged in cow slaughter”, after which he was beaten up by 16-17 fellow inmates. He was allegedly made to drink urine, water was thrown on him, and a cloth was put in his mouth, the petition stated.