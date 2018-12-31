Minor among two held for snatching car at gunpoint

POLICE ON Sunday evening arrested two persons, including a minor, for allegedly snatching a Hyundai Creta car at gunpoint from Sector 20-A on Saturday night.

The police said that a minor boy was apprehended near the dividing road of Sector 20/30. During interrogation, the boy revealed that he along with his friend Ankush Agnihotri, 19, were staying as paying guests in Sector 20-A and they consumed alcohol on Saturday night. Later, they decided to rob someone to earn quick money.

“Both of them started walking in the area in search of a target. The juvenile boy made all their plans and he also possessed weapon. Initially they saw delivery boy on motorcycle but as the motorcycle was far away, they could not target him. In the meantime, they saw the Creta car coming from Azad Market side. They both came in front of the car and when the car stopped, the juvenile boy pointed his pistol towards the driver and asked him to come out,” said a police official.

The accused revealed that they wanted to take the vehicle to Uttar Pradesh for selling it but they met with an accident near Ambala and his friend Ankush got injured. The juvenile accused somehow escaped and returned to Chandigarh to pick his luggage but he was arrested while his friend Ankush Agnihotri was found admitted to GMCH-32 and was arrested too. The police officials said that both the accused did not have any criminal background.

The incident had happened when the victim, Nishar Ahmad, a resident of Sector 20, was returning home from Phase 3BI, Mohali, after dropping his friend.