Ministers and deputy commissioners lead Republic Day celebrations in Punjab’s Majha region

The ministers and deputy commissioners highlighted the Punjab Government’s achievements in their speeches at Republic Day functions in districts in the Majha region.

Punjab minister Hardip Singh MundianMinister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the Punjab Government was committed to realising the dreams of martyrs. (Photo: Instagram/@hardipsinghmundian)

Punjab ministers and deputy commissioners led official Republic Day celebrations in the Majha region on Monday. While Punjab Urban Development and Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian hoisted the tricolour in Amritsar, New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora led the celebrations in Pathankot.

Addressing the gathering, Mundian saluted the armed forces. “Our government, sworn in at Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan, is committed to realising the dreams of our shaheeds,” he said.

Mundian spotlighted the government’s achievements: over 63,000 government jobs in 46 months, free electricity, bus travel, and education; a new Rs 10-lakh family health insurance scheme; phase two of anti-drug campaign with ‘Baz Akh’ anti-drone systems; Project Jeevanjyot, which has rescued 1,023 children; and a Road Safety Force, which has halved fatalities. Local highlights included Rs 11.32 crore for Majitha roads, a Rs 15-crore college in Ajnala, and a Rs 39.85-crore flyover in New Amritsar.

Tableaux from the education department, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, and the District Legal Services Authority dazzled crowds.

In Pathankot, Aman Arora led the celebrations at the Multipurpose Sports Stadium. Among other things, he praised the Rs 1-crore aid for the families of police personnel who died in the line of duty, and increased freedom fighters’ pensions. Parades by police, home guards, and NCC thrilled onlookers, with colorful balloons symbolising unity. Students performed patriotic skits, and aids like sewing machines and tricycles were distributed. Legal services’ tableaux shone, and Arora received a memento.

Tarn Taran’s celebrations at the Police Stadium saw Deputy Commissioner Rahul unfurl the flag. He lauded Punjab’s role in the freedom struggle and Ambedkar’s legacy. He noted the chief minister’s health insurance rollout with local registrations; 30 Aam Aadmi Clinics serving 16.56 lakh patients with free drugs and tests; upcoming facilities like a 50-bed critical care block, and child health centres. He also mentioned the Rs 12.96-crore Ashirwad aid for 2,542 women and post-matric scholarships for 3,385 SC/BC students, among other things.

Marches by police and the NCC were followed by students’ dances.Rahul honoured achievers and distributed aids.
Gurdaspur’s event at Shaheed Lt. Navdeep Singh (Ashok Chakra) Stadium featured Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal hoisting the flag. Uppal echoed tributes to Punjab’s sacrifices and Ambedkar, honouring local martyrs. The BSF’s weapon displays captivated crowds.

