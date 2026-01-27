Ministers and deputy commissioners lead Republic Day celebrations in Punjab’s Majha region

Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the Punjab Government was committed to realising the dreams of martyrs. (Photo: Instagram/@hardipsinghmundian)

Punjab ministers and deputy commissioners led official Republic Day celebrations in the Majha region on Monday. While Punjab Urban Development and Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian hoisted the tricolour in Amritsar, New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora led the celebrations in Pathankot.

Addressing the gathering, Mundian saluted the armed forces. “Our government, sworn in at Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan, is committed to realising the dreams of our shaheeds,” he said.

Mundian spotlighted the government’s achievements: over 63,000 government jobs in 46 months, free electricity, bus travel, and education; a new Rs 10-lakh family health insurance scheme; phase two of anti-drug campaign with ‘Baz Akh’ anti-drone systems; Project Jeevanjyot, which has rescued 1,023 children; and a Road Safety Force, which has halved fatalities. Local highlights included Rs 11.32 crore for Majitha roads, a Rs 15-crore college in Ajnala, and a Rs 39.85-crore flyover in New Amritsar.