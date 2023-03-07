Minister kicked my chair, hurled abuses: Haryana MC engineer

A local municipal engineer has accused Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli of kicking his chair, hurling abuses and “hathapai” (scuffle) when he was called by the minister at his residence in a village of his assembly constituency (Tohana) “for a review of the ongoing development works”.

Speaking on the behalf of the minister, his close aide – while claiming that he was present at the spot – has termed the allegations baseless stating that the minister had “just scolded him as there were irregularities in his works”.

Babli is a Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA from Tohana assembly constituency of Fatehabad district. Tohana municipal council’s municipal engineer Ramandeep on March 4 sent an official letter to Fatehabad’s district municipal commissioner detailing the incident. According to the engineer, at 8.19 am that day (March 4), the minister called him to his residence situated in his native village Bidai Khera of the district.

The municipal engineer was asked to bring a report of the ongoing development works too.

According to the complainant official, he went to the residence of the minister along with two junior engineers. In his complaint, Ramandeep says: “There the minister put pressure on me for payment for the development works of ward number 17 and 23 of Tohana town. I informed the minister about failed samples, deficiencies in the construction work and misuse of the state exchequer. But a person who was sitting there incited the minister against me by levelling allegations of bribe and harassment. After that the minister kicked the chair on which I was sitting. The minister hurled abuses at me which I can’t mention in writing.” The municipal engineer also accused the minister of hurling castiest abuses, indulging in “hathapai” (scuffle), threatening to investigate his property and the works undertaken by him. According to Ramandeep, who is from Scheduled Caste and a Group-II official, the minister “put pressure on him asking him to debar an agency” which had acquired tenders for local works there.

The minister was not available for comments. Refuting the allegations, the minister’s senior assistant, Nishant Kamra, told The Indian Express: “I have been assigned to speak on behalf of the minister. I was at the spot. He (Ramandeep) was called for review of the works.

During the review, the answers were being given in response to the questions. The minister had assigned some works to the municipal engineer too. Not even a single work was found to be okay. ‘To mantri ji ne isko thoda danta’ (then the minister scolded him). In response, he (Ramandeep) urged the minister to get him transferred. The minister said that transfer is not a solution to any problem.”

According to Kamra, the minister said that the public have given him responsibility and he was accountable to them and can give him (municipal engineer) directions to carry out works. Kamra also said: “Then again, he (Ramandeep) said ‘mantri ji get me transferred’. Then the minister said the work has to be done. ‘Thoda danta tha usko is bare me’ (He was scolded a little bit). His way of talking was not proper before the minister and there were irregularities in his works.”

Apart from seeking his transfer from Tohana, the engineer has also sought approval of his request for “under protest leave”. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta told The Indian Express: “I have also seen his (municipal engineer) letter on WhatsApp groups. We will look into it once we get it through official channel.” Ramandeep said he has not received any communication from the government as of now in response to his complaint.

Nearly a week ago, JJP national president and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s father, Ajay Singh Chautala, had called Babli “paagal” (out of his mind).

When asked about Ajay Chautala’s comments, Babli on Monday said: “See, he is my elder brother. And I believe he gives the statements after much consideration.”

Referring to the state government’s decision to introduce e-tendering to carry out development works in rural areas, the minister in Chandigarh said: “Those who bring change, there is some ‘diwanapaan’ in their inside. That’s how a change takes place.”

For the past two months, Babli is facing the ire of the village sarpanchs for his controversial remarks against the village heads, apart from his continuous insistence for implementation of e-tendering. Earlier Babli had made a statement that “people who are running the party-cadres should run the party and let the government functionaries run the government”.

Apparently reacting to Babli’s statement, then Ajay Chautala had stated, “Sangathan ke bina sarkaarein nahi chalti. Paagal ko sochna chahiye. Sangathan hi sarkaar banaati hai. Kabhi Sarkaron se Sangathan nahi bana.” (Governments do not function with [party] cadres. The ‘nut’ should understand this. It is the party cadres that form the governments; governments have never formed party cadres).”