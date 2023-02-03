Minister: 2,150 MW capacity renewable energy projects installed in Punjab

Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Thursday felicitated government and private sector entities with state energy conservation awards at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) northern region headquarters here.

Addressing the gathering during the Energy Conservation Day and award function organised by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), Arora said that “CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is making concerted efforts to make Punjab carbon neutral state and energy conservation is the focus area to abate greenhouse gas emission to save environment.”

He said, “Dependency on fossil fuels for power generation is high, which leads to pollution and environment hazards. With the expansion of industry and infrastructure, power demand is increasing day by day, so shifting from conventional power generation to renewable energy sources such as solar, hydel, biomass is the need of the hour.”

He added that in Punjab, around 2150 MW capacity renewable energy projects have been installed that is about 16% of the total installed capacity. Of this, 1200 MW capacity of solar plants have been installed in the state, he said.

“Apart from this, Punjab has taken the lead to develop and notify Punjab Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) by amending National Energy Conservation Building Code for the composite climate zone applicable in the state,” he said, adding that its implementation had started by incorporating it in the building bye-laws.

Urging people to use energy judiciously, Arora said that energy efficiency in the buildings is one of the key areas to save energy in commercial sector by adopting energy efficient design, building material and using ECBC. Earlier, PEDA also signed MoUs with 13 reputed engineering institutes/universities for promoting innovative projects through research & development on energy conservation & energy efficiency.

In the textile category, Vardhman Yarns and Threads Limited, Hoshiarpur, won the first prize while the second prize went to Arihant Spinning Mills, Sangrur. Similarly, in Pulp & Paper category, Khanna Paper Mills Limited, Amritsar, and Kuantum Papers Limited, VPO Saila Khurd, Tehsil Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), won the first and second prize, respectively.

In buildings category, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Jalandhar, won the first prize, followed by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Hoshiarpur, in second spot in Offices – Commercial group. Likewise, in Educational Institutions (Government & Private), the first prize was won by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and Chitkara University, Rajpura, was adjudged second.

In hospital building category, the first and the second spot were secured by PGIMER, Sangrur, and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, respectively.