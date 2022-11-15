Minimum temp to drop to 11°C, AQI stays ‘moderate’

The meteorology department of Chandigarh on Monday said that the skies will remain clear for next three days, warning that the minimum temperature is likely to see a dip in the coming days from around 13 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 23.9 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature settling around the 15.1 degrees Celsius mark. The city on Monday also received a light spell of drizzle.

A weather department official said that as snowfall has started in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, the minimum temperature will see a fall. Meanwhile, the AQI level of Chandigarh was recorded as moderate (128) on Monday. The UT’s AQI has been in the moderate category between 101 and 200 for the last three days.