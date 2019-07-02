‘Mindless honking is so deeply ingrained in the Indian psyche’

By Shashank Anand

It is an aphorism that a man’s character is most evident by how he treats those who are not in a position either to retaliate or reciprocate. The character of a driver, similarly, is judged by the way he treats vulnerable road users – pedestrians and cyclists, who have the right of way when it comes to crossing roads. This is, perhaps, the most profound road etiquette.

As per Rule 39 of the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017, while approaching an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing, a driver should slowdown, stop and give way to pedestrians, users of invalid carriages and wheelchairs. Furthermore, if traffic comes to a standstill, a driver should not drive the vehicle on pedestrian crossing if he is unlikely to move further as that would block the crossing.

However, this is seldom the case on the roads of our country. Indian drivers have absolutely no qualms about threatening pedestrians and cyclists by tooting their horn, thereby stopping them from venturing out in front of their vehicles in total violation of the law. Drivers frequently take to honking as a substitute for hitting the brakes; wherever they ought to apply brakes, they conveniently honk without realising how utterly uncivil it is.

Honkers, beware!

Mindless honking is so deeply ingrained in our psyche that we have got comfortably accustomed to this perilous practice. It is a new normal that we have accepted. The pernicious consequences of unnecessary honking are well researched and documented. Firstly, it is a form of air pollution and secondly, it is known to cause health problems such as deafness, anxiety, hypertension. Honking also often leads to incidents of road rage.

A driver who honks is most adversely affected as he is nearest to the source of noise pollution. The passengers in the vehicle and those in close vicinity of the honking vehicle are next to be affected. We put ourselves at so much risk by honking without even realising its impact. Most drivers invariably blow horn while overtaking, when the driver in front slows down, when approaching an intersection or turn. Drivers waiting at the rear of a signalised traffic junction honk the most upon seeing the signal turn from red to green, as if all the others in front of them are in deep slumber.

The rules

Rule 5A(1) of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, states that there can be no honking in silence zones or at night in residential areas except during a public emergency. The rules define””silence zone”” as an area within 100 metres of any hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other area declared as such by the competent authority. Rule 23 of the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017, prohibits unnecessary use of horn. It also provides that the horn be sounded only when a driver apprehends danger to himself or to any other road user. The penal provisions for contravention of these rules are given in Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Section 190 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, respectively, which ranges from a fine of Rs 1000 to imprisonment up to five years.

Honking is symptomatic of an anxious and impatient driver behind the wheel, who is a potential danger to himself and others around him. As a corollary, a driver who consciously avoids honking drives more carefully. The sooner we give up mindless honking, the better it is. It has to be realised that it is possible to drive without honking, more so in a planned city like Chandigarh.

The moot point is that it is very much possible to drive without unnecessary honking. All one needs is a wee bit of compassion, forgiveness and patience towards our fellow road users. It is incredibly empowering and liberating to not honk when you have the choice so conveniently placed in front of you. For all the doubting Thomases amongst us, my car has not honked even once since the last year and a half in Chandigarh. This April, on a to-and-fro road trip between Chandigarh and Mussoorie, I threw a challenge to my driving skills – can I drive this far and back without honking even once? Lo and behold, I aced the test.

It has been rightly said that cities of all sizes, from large to small, often fall into the trap of being indistinguishable. What makes them profoundly character-less is when their own citizens cannot tell them apart. Chandigarh is a city which looks beautiful; let us make it sound beautiful too. Make Chandigarh honk free!

(The writer is SSP, Security & Traffic, Chandigarh)