‘Millet, Mocktail and Music’ festival starts today at CITCO hotels

To celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millet, the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited has planned a ‘Millet, Mocktail and Music’ festival at its hotels.

The festival will be held at Hotel Mountview from February 10 to 14, at Hotel Shivalikview from February 24 to 26 and at Chef Lakeview from February 25 to 27.

According to the managing director, Purva Garg, CITCO has thrown open these properties to showcase millet dishes.

“This will not only help in popularise millet dishes but also give an opportunity to the residents to visit these places with their families on weekends to relish millet cuisines. The buffet rates have been kept quite subsidised, as our main aim is to promote millet,” she said.

CITCO has made arrangements to promote these events aggressively across Tricity.

At Hotel Mountview, people would be offered a variety of millet based dishes, including masala ragi cheela, masala millet mathri, millet and nut ladoos, kodo millet uttapam, millet muffins, millet and cottage cheese fritters, etc.