Millennium City Centre to Cyber City: Gurugram Metro project cost nearly doubles to Rs 10,266 cr; Haryana Cabinet clears revised estimate

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved Rs 10,266.54 crore as revised project cost for the from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City corridor of Gurugram Metro, nearly double from the original sanctioned cost of Rs 5,452.72 crore. The Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also approved supplementary reports related to Gurugam’s Metro’s integration with Rapid Metro and Gurugram Railway Station spur, and the proposal for funding of the soft loan portion of the project through the World Bank.

“The approval marks a significant milestone towards strengthening urban mobility infrastructure in Gurugram and accelerating implementation of the much-awaited metro connectivity project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City,” an official spokesperson said.

“The detailed project report (DPR) for the corridor covering a length of 28.50 km with 27 stations was approved by the Haryana Cabinet on August 13, 2020 and subsequently by the Government of India. The cabinet has now approved the revision of the total project cost from Rs 5,452.72 crore to Rs 10,266.54 crore,” the spokesperson added.

The spoesperson attributed the project cost to “price increase between 2019 and 2023, revised GST rates, additional infrastructure requirements, changes in alignment planning, and expanded project scope including depot facilities, rolling stock, and a new metro spur to Gurugram Railway Station”.

The revised structure includes Rs 7,098.70 crore towards price escalation and GST revision, Rs 947.06 crore for additional standalone corridor requirements, and Rs 454.32 crore for construction of the metro spur from Sector-5 to Gurugram Railway Station.

The Cabinet also cleared supplementary report on integration with Rapid Metro. It includes provisions for development of a depot and associated facilities spread over 22.86 hectares of government land in Sector-33, Gurugram.

The Cabinet also approved the supplementary report regarding the proposed 1.80km spur from Sector-5 station to Gurugram Railway Station to improve multimodal connectivity and enable smoother interchange between rail and metro systems.

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In another decision, the Cabinet approved the proposal for funding the entire soft loan component of the project through the World Bank. The original sanctioned project cost of Rs 5,452.72 crore included a soft loan component of Rs 2,688.57 crore, out of which Rs 1,075.428 crore was proposed from the World Bank and Rs 1,613.14 crore from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The Cabinet was informed that due to continued delay in receiving confirmation from EIB, the Board of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, in its meeting held on October 13, 2025, decided that in case of further delay, the EIB-funded portion may also be financed by the World Bank in order to avoid any adverse impact on project timelines. The proposal had subsequently received approval from the Chief Minister on December 12, 2025.

The Cabinet also approved the nomination of the Administrative Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, as the Nodal Officer for signing agreements and other related documents required for implementation of the project. It further authorized CM Saini to approve any necessary modifications during consultations with the Government of India or to resolve implementation bottlenecks.

The metro corridor, linking Millennium City Centre and Cyber City through one of Gurugram’s busiest urban stretches, is expected to significantly improve daily commute efficiency and strengthen integration with existing transport infrastructure, including the Rapid Metro network and railway services.