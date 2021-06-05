Milkha Singh’s condition stable but wife’s health deteriorates

A day after Milkha Singh was admitted in the ICU of Nehru Hospital Extension at PGIMER, the 91-year-old former Commonwealth Games champion and 1960 Rome Olympian’s health was said to be more stable Friday.

However, the condition of his wife Nirmal Kaur, who was admitted in the ICU of a Mohali hospital after contracting Covid-19, deteriorated with increase in oxygen requirement.

“One the basis of Milkha Singh’s medical parameters today, his condition has been observed better and more stable than yesterday. He is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors at PGI,” said Prof Ashok Kumar, spokesperson, PGI, on Friday. Singh, who had contracted the virus on May 20, was earlier admitted to a Mohali hospital last week after suffering from diarrhea and dehydration. After being discharged after six days, the former Indian athlete had been on oxygen support at his Sector 8 home prior to admission to PGI Thursday. Last week, Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur was admitted with Covid pneumonia and had to be shifted to ICU later. “Her health has deteriorated with progression of disease and increase in oxygen level. She is presently on HFNC (High Flow Nasal Cannula) and NIV (Non-Invasive Ventilation) intermittently,” said the hospital’s medical bulletin on Friday.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi spoke with Milkha Singh and his son and international golfer Jeev Milkha Singh thanked the PM and shared that his father is stable.