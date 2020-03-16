Milkha’s wife gets money back

Nirmal Kaur. Nirmal Kaur.

TWO DAYS after online shopping of Rs 99,900 was through the credit card of Nirmal Kaur, wife of flying sikh Milkha Singh, all the money was back in her account, thanks to her immediate reporting of fraud to local cyber cell and the Citi Bank branch in Sector 8. The fraudsters purchased various products through the online shopping website, Flipkart.

“Flipkart traced the shopping and cancelled all the orders. The money credited through the credit card was returned to Nirmal Kaur’s bank account. Kaur was informed about it. As Nirmal Kaur’s house supervisor, Ram Kumar, reported the matter to the cyber cell, a mail was sent to Citi Bank, Sector 8. The bank officials were already informed by Nirmal Kaur. Though once online payment against the ordered products was made from Citi Bank, later all the payments were cancelled. Even Flipkart returned the money,” said sources.

Nirmal Kaur had lost Rs 99,900 after sharing her credit card numbers and OTP twice with a person, whose number was available on Google search engine for the registration of pet dogs on March 13. The person had demanded all her credit card details claiming for online payment of registration fee. Her supervisor Ram Kaur had dialed the number. “The cyber cell informed us about the returning of Rs 99,900. We counter checked it from Citi Bank, Sector 8. Nirmal Kaur has blocked her credit card and a new one will be issued within three days,” said Ram Kumar. Nirmal Kaur was not available for her comments.

Cyber cell Inspector Devinder Singh said, “We urge all people falling prey of online frauds, especially through credit cards, to immediately inform the local police and the concerning banks as well as. The money can be returned within two-three days, but people will have to communicate it to their banks and the local police.”

Sources said fraudsters had ordered half a dozen products on a delivery address in Delhi. These addresses were obtained and their investigation is on. Police have registered a DDR in this connection.

