Milkha Singh stable, condition “better than yesterday”, says hospital in statement

LEGENDARY INDIAN sprinter Milkha Singh, who is battling Covid-19 in the ICU of PGIMER, is stable and his condition is “better than yesterday”, the hospital authorities said on Saturday. Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur, who is in an ICU of a Mohali hospital, is stable too, the hospital’s medical bulletin update said on Saturday. On Friday, the Mohali hospital had stated that Mrs Milkha Singh’s health has deteriorated with progression disease and is increase in oxygen level and is presently on HFNC and NIV intermittently.

“The condition of Milkha Singh — who has been admitted in the ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3 with Covid — has been observed better than yesterday,” Prof Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of PGIMER, said in a statement, quashing rumours about his death doing rounds in the social media since Saturday morning. Later, Dr Jagat Ram, director PGIMER, too issued a video message confirming the same.

Earlier in the day, Singh’s son Jeev Milkha Singh had confirmed to The Indian Express that his father is stable. “My father’s condition is stable and he is on oxygen support in an ICU of PGIMER,” Jeev stated to The Indian Express in a message.

Singh, who was admitted to the Covid ward of Nehru Extension Hospital at PGIMER on Thursday afternoon, is on oxygen support. His family too issued a statement on Saturday afternoon regarding the couple’s health. “Milkha ji is stable and doing well but still on oxygen support. Nirmal Milkha Singh ji continues to battle with Covid valiantly. Please ignore the rumours floating around. It’s false news,” the family said in the statement.

Later in the day, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh spoke with Jeev Milkha Singh to get an update about the health condition of his parents and posted a video of his talk with Jeev. “Spoke to Jeev Milkha Singh, son of ‘Flying Sikh’ & national icon Milkha Singh ji, to enquire about the condition of his father who is admitted in ICU due to Covid 19,” tweeted Amarinder. In the video, Capt Amarinder Singh offered his government’s full support to the family and asked whether the family needs any help.