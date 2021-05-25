Milkha Singh admitted to Mohali hospital with Covid pneumonia, stable

91-year-old Milkha Singh was admitted to a Mohali hospital after suffering from diarrhea and dehydration apart from less oxygen saturation level on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

Four days after he tested positive for Covid-19, Flying Sikh 91-year-old Milkha Singh was admitted to a Mohali hospital after suffering from diarrhea and dehydration apart from less oxygen saturation level on Monday afternoon.

The 1958 Commonwealth Games champion and 1960 Rome Olympian had been admitted in a Covid ICU ward at the hospital and his condition was stable. Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur and other family members including Singh’s son Jeev Milkha Singh, who returned from UAE on Saturday, are at Sector 8 home in Chandigarh.

“Sardar ji was having symptoms of diarrhea and dehydration since yesterday evening and felt bit weakened on Monday with his oxygen level dipping slightly. After consultation with doctors and my daughter Mona Singh, who is a doctor in a Covid hospital in New York, we decided to shift him to the hospital on Monday afternoon. His condition is stable now and the family is praying for his healthy recovery,” said Kaur, while speaking with The Indian Express.

The four-time Asian Games medalist has tested positive for Covid-19 after one of their cooks tested positive last week. While son Jeev Milkha Singh was in UAE to host a golf tournament, rest of the family members including Kaur, Jeev’s wife Kudrat Kaur and Singh’s grandson Harjai Milkha Singh had tested negative. The 91-year-old former athlete had been in isolation at his home since Thursday and an attendant from PGI was looking after the former athlete at their home. “While he had only been taking the medicine for the fever and remained in isolation, he felt dehydrated and surfed from some weakness, which was not in the case on the first two days of him testing positive,” added Kaur.

The Mohali hospital issued a statement on Singh’s health later in the evening. “Milkha Singh was admitted in the ICU on May 24 with covid pneumonia. He is stable and presently on low flow oxygen,” read the hospital statement.