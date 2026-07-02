Subsidised urea diversion: Punjab Police books MILKFED officials, private company owners

The Khanna Police have booked MILKFED officials, including the General Manager, and owners of two private firms for allegedly “diverting the subsidised neem-coated urea supplied by the Government of India (GoI) for farmers”. The persons booked have been allegedly passing off subsidised urea as technical-grade urea for “personal profit-making” and “causing loss to the state exchequer”.

An FIR has been registered against the General Manager (GM) and other officials of MILKFED’s cattle feed plant located on GT Road, Khanna; and the owners of two private companies — Muktsar-based M/S Indo Organics and Delhi-based M/S Manisha Trading Company.

Punjab government-owned milk cooperative MILKFED owns the popular milk product brand “Verka” in Punjab. It runs two plants, one at Bhattian village, Khanna, and the other in Gurdaspur.