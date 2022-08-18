scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Lumpy skin disease: Milk prices up, work on war footing, Hooda tells Haryana govt

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has asked the government to work on a war footing to deal with lumpy skin disease that he claimed was still spreading at an alarming rate among the livestock. Hooda said thousands of animals have fallen prey to the disease, with cattle succumbing to […]

Rajkot, Gujarat State Milk Marketing Federation, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe government should put proper emphasis on disease treatment, sampling and vaccination, Hooda said. (File)

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has asked the government to work on a war footing to deal with lumpy skin disease that he claimed was still spreading at an alarming rate among the livestock.

Hooda said thousands of animals have fallen prey to the disease, with cattle succumbing to the disease continuously. Yet, he claimed, “necessary urgency has not been shown by the government”.

“The government should put proper emphasis on disease treatment, sampling and vaccination. Arrangements should be made to organise medical camps in every village and keep infected animals away from the healthy ones. Along with the government, animal owners also need to take special precautions to prevent infection spread,” he said.

Also Read |Explained: What are the factors driving the increase in milk prices?

The former Chief Minister also demanded special grants and compensation for cattle farmers and gaushalas. “Destitute animals are being taken out from the gaushalas under compulsion, due to lack of proper grant from the government,” he said.

“We demand that the government give a grant of ₹ 50 per day per cow to the gaushalas for upkeep of stray cattle. If the government does this, then not a single destitute animal will be found on the road. This demand of gaushalas was also raised by the Congress in the Vidhan Sabha, but no attention was paid to it by the government which is leading to a situation where helpless cattle have to bear the brunt,” he said.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that during the Congress government, he had started the animal insurance scheme for just ₹ 100, but the BJP government put a stop to it later.

Also Read |Lumpy skin disease: Panchkula witnesses sudden spike in active cases in 48 hours

“Not only livestock owners, but common people also have to bear the brunt of this neglect of the government as there has been a huge reduction in milk production because of the disease, which has led to an increase in the price of milk. Keeping in mind the widespread impact of the disease, the government will have to prepare a special strategy to overcome the disease,” Hooda said.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:46:48 pm
