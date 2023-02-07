Military veterans present a case for helmets for Sikh troops

From pointing out that even Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Sikh troops wore helmets to detailing how combat headgear has been prevalent in Indian Armed Forces since the last five decades, a cross section of military veterans have presented a case for helmets for the Sikh troops.

The issue was discussed threadbare in a meeting called by National Commission for Minorities (NCM) and which was attended by military veterans, between the ranks of Subedar Major and Lt General, Sikh religious representatives, including those of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura presiding over the meeting held on Friday.

The Indian Express on January 9 had reported that the Army has floated a Request for Proposal (RPF) for emergency procurement of about 13,000 Ballistic Helmets (Combat Headgear) for troops of which 3,819 were to be especially for Sikh troops designed to accommodate their long hair.

Akal Takht’s Jathedar Giani Harpreet and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had expressed reservations over the move, appealing to the government to review the decision.

The Jathedar had said that the attempt to make a Sikh soldier wear a helmet over his turban was designed to finish his the identity. He further stated that the Panth (Sikh community) will not tolerate the move.

The SGPC president wrote to the Defence Minister stating that wearing of helmets is against Sikh maryada (sanctity) and as such the proposal should be withdrawn. He called wearing of Turban a “commitment of Sikhs to their pride and adherence to the Gurus command”

According to Major RS Shergill, advisor to the NCM, who attended the meeting, the evolving debate caused anxiety to the veteran community with regard to the safety and security of troops in futuristic operations where use of state-of-the-art weaponry will constitute a major factor. He said the Combat Headgear that the SGPC representatives were erroneously terming as helmets are very much a part of this weapons system.

“The veterans approached the NCM with a proposal to hold a discussion on the use of Combat Headgear by Sikh troops. The NCM accordingly convened a meeting to discuss the issue,” he said.

Among those who attended and spoke at the meeting were Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd) former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen PS Mehta (retd), Major General Deepak Mehta (retd), Major General JS Isher (retd), Brig Kuldeep Singh (retd), Brig PS Gothra (retd), Commander Sandeep Singh, Indian Navy (retd), Col Iqbal Singh (retd), Captain Pawanjeet Singh Ahluwalia (retd), Col Jaibans Singh (retd) and Subedar Major and Honourary Captain Blaura Singh (retd)

Among the religious personalities invited for the discussion were Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, Deputy Chairman, Haryana Punjabi Sahitya Academy; Baba Amrik Singh; Baba Gurpreet Singh Hastinapur; and Baba Naunihal Singh

Akal Takht jathedar sent representatives led by SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal. They, however, left the meeting after presenting a written statement opposing the introduction of helmets for Sikh soldiers.

Meanwhile, Col. Jaibans Singh (retd) said the combat attire of the Nihang armies of Guru Gobind Singh wore the Chakra over the turban for protection of the head. He also said that helmets were also worn by soldiers in the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Wearing of combat headgear has been prevalent in Indian Armed Forces since the last five decades and tanks, self propelled guns and Infantry Combat Vehicles that form part of mechanised warfare have radio headgear that fits on the head like a cap and has to be worn without a turban, he added.

It was also pointed out that Sikh infantry soldiers in counter-insurgency environment or operating along the border wear a “bullet-proof Patka” and that fighter pilots in IAF have to wear a safety and communication headgear that cannot be worn over a turban.

It was emphasised that turbans will continue to be worn with the ceremonial uniform, working dress and fatigues of Sikh soldiers. Combat Headgear will be a part of the operational attire of the soldier only.

Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd) reportedly explained the process by which such decisions for acquiring weapons and equipment are taken. He explained that the entire rank and file of the armed forces is involved in the process. While voicing strong support for the Combat Headgear, he emphasised the need to educate troops against any misinformation being spread on the subject.

Lt Gen PS Mehta (retd) opined that the armed forces are sensitive about maintaining ‘maryada’ of all soldiers in accordance to their respective religious edicts. He explained that the Combat Headgear would form a part of war stores of the units and will not be used in normal routine. He requested the Akal Takth to assist the armed forces by motivating Sikh soldiers to maintain their Swaroop (appearance) according to Sikh Maryada since it is very important for the ethos on which the Armed Forces function. He strongly recommended induction of Combat Headgear and all other equipment that is required to make the Indian soldier effective on the battlefield.

Major General Deepak Mehta (retd) said that being a war injured soldier himself, he has always remained sensitive to the need of proper equipment for troops. Having commanded Muslim troops he said that there are many edicts in their religion that too need a new thought in consonance with modern warfare techniques. He said that the government is spending a lot of money to acquire these very expensive state-of-the-art combat headgears for safety of troops and this initiative of the government needs to be appreciated.

Major General JS Isher (retd) said that the nation and the community cannot allow its Sikh soldiers to be left behind in the technology advancement of modern warfare for which reason modification of thought process is necessary. He opined that coexistence of turbans and combat headgear should be evolved for which a Patka to cover the head could be encouraged.

Brigadier PS Gothra said that before going public with a demand for the Government to reconsider its decision on the Combat Headgear, the Akal Takh Jathedar should have constituted a religious committee comprising members from different walks (especially defence service veterans) and taken a wider consensus. He said that Sikh religion being progressive by nature has changed with times (for the better) and it should not be found wanting in the changing world order too.

Brigadier Kuldeep Singh described the ongoing controversy as ‘needless’. Colonel Iqbal Singh clarified that such Combat Headgear is being worn by Sikh troops serving foreign armies since long. The use is a decision taken by the command structure of the forces that needs to feel mentally secure before going to battle.

Commander Sandeep Singh said such headgear is worn by Sikh sailors on ships and submarines since long. The Naval hierarchy from the sailor upwards is very sensitive about security protocols and no negligence in the same is tolerated. Such matters based on religious lines cannot and do not come up discussion in the Navy at all, he said.

Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Blaura Singh, who has served in Sikh Light Infantry, clarified that Sikh troops are ever ready to go for battle with only the turban on their heads and feel proud to do so. However, the troops also understand the needs of modern warfare and wear the necessary combat gear when required.

NCM chairperson Lalpura is learnt to have emphasised that the commission is a recommendatory authority and not a decision making organisation and that it will collate all comments and forward them to concerned agencies in the government for further action.

He emphasised the need to create consensus on sensitive issues concerning religion and national security. To this extent, it would have been better if the representative of the Akal Takth had attended the meeting and listened to the inputs given by highly experienced members, he is learnt to have commented.