Military Literature Festival: When Army Commander’s security person took a stand

STRANGE SCENES were witnessed at the Military Literature Festival on Sunday when police personnel in Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s security detail were seen arguing with a Special Forces jawan of the Army, who was there to protect the GOC-in-C Western Command, asking him to move away and stand some distance away.

The Special Forces jawan of the Army, dressed in combat fatigues and carrying a sophisticated semi-automatic weapon, was standing outside Venue A of the Military Literature Festival where the Chief Minister was taking part in a panel discussion. The GOC-in-C, Lt Gen RP Singh, too, was present at the venue and sitting as part of the audience.

Security personnel of the Punjab Police were posted outside the venue for the protection of the CM. Several officials were seen telling the Special Forces jawan that since the CM was the higher-ranking official at the venue, the security of the venue was their responsibility. “Jab PM aata hai to hum bhi wahan se hat jaate hain (When the PM comes, even we step aside),” one official was heard telling the jawan while asking him to go and stand some distance away.

The Army jawan, however, politely refused to budge saying he has to protect the Army Commander, although he moved away for a short while to make a phone call. However, he came back and again stood near the entrance of the venue and remained there till the event ended. Later, the cops gave up, even though they would time and again come and ask him to stand aside.

