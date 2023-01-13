Military justice reform: Chandigarh lawyer part of Commonwealth Secretariat advisory committee

City-based Advocate Major Navdeep Singh is part of the five-member Military Justice Advisory Committee constituted by the Commonwealth Secretariat which has four other global experts on military law.

The Commonwealth is an international body that comprises 56 nations and promotes democracy, good governance, peace and the rule of law.

The committee, under the aegis of the Office of Civil and Criminal Justice Reform (OCCJR), would deal with requests from member countries for assisting them in military justice reform and other related requests such as legislative transformation. The Commonwealth Secretariat is already considering working upon model military justice principles.

Earlier there have been international strides in the field of military justice, prominent among them being the “United Nations Principles Governing the Administration of Justice Through Military Tribunals” known as the ‘Decaux Principles’ which were further improved upon at a meeting held at the Yale Law School attended by global jurists and UN representatives in March 2018 resulting in the “Yale Draft”. The focus of the principles has been on ensuring independence, competence and impartiality of global military justice processes.

The convener of the Yale Draft, Major Navdeep Singh, a Chandigarh-based Indian lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was a member of the High Level Committee of Experts constituted by the defence minister on directions of the Prime Minister in 2015 to reduce litigation initiated by the Ministry of Defence and to strengthen the system of redressal of grievance.

Besides Major Navdeep Singh, the other members of the advisory committee are Judge Alan Large, the current head of the service judiciary of the United Kingdom; Professor Eugene Fidell of the Yale Law School, who is the president emeritus of the National Institute of Military Justice, Washington DC; Chief Judge Kevin Riordan who is the Judge Advocate General of New Zealand; and Dr Michelle Nel, the Vice Dean (Human Resource and Social Impact) at the Faculty of Military Science of the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Major Navdeep Singh is also an International Fellow at the National Institute of Military Justice, Washington DC, along with Professor Shruti Bedi of Panjab University. Both are first such International Fellows from India.