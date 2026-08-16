Military Digest | Remembering the Punjab Boundary Force and the shadow of Partition

As India marked eight decades of Independence on August 15, it cannot be forgotten that freedom was inseparable from one of the bloodiest chapters in the subcontinent’s modern history – the Partition of Punjab and Bengal.

In those chaotic weeks of August 1947, when the Radcliffe Line sliced through villages, homes and hearts, a unique military experiment was launched in a desperate attempt to stave off communal violence in Punjab – the Punjab Boundary Force (PBF).

Commanded by Major General T W Rees and staffed by mixed units from both the emerging Indian and Pakistani armies, it was meant to be a neutral guardian of order across 12 of the most violently contested districts. Within days it was overwhelmed.

Communal fury proved stronger than military discipline, civil administration collapsed, and the PBF itself became tainted by the very violence it was sent to prevent. By the end of August, it was disbanded to become a brief, tragic footnote in the larger story of mass migration, massacres and the birth of two nations.

The background

Following the outbreak of communal disturbances in the districts of Rawalpindi and Multan in March 1947, the communal situation in Punjab deteriorated sharply and showed no signs of improvement. Official assessments underscored the gravity of the crisis.

Sir George Abell, Private Secretary to the Viceroy, visited Lahore in late April and described the situation as serious. Sir Evan Jenkins warned of “a grave danger of civil war.” Sir Malcolm Darling, a long-serving Punjab official, observed extreme tension and characterised the province as “a smouldering volcano.” When the Partition Plan was announced in June 1947, the situation remained tense. Concurrently, “Firm Action to be taken” orders were issued.

Major General J C Bruce, Commander of the Lahore Area, declared on June 3 that forces were well-placed to deal with any disturbances arising from the announcement on India’s future constitution. Punjab was divided into three military commands – Civil division of Rawalpindi under Major General Osmond de Turville Lovett (9 GR and 2 GR), Civil divisions of Lahore and Multan including Kangra and Ferozepur districts under Major General Geoffrey Bruce, Civil divisions of Jullundur and Ambala minus Gurgaon under Major General Thomas Rees. Lieutenant General Sir Frank Messervy held overall charge, with tactical headquarters at Lahore.

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Substantial forces including tanks and artillery were stationed at Lahore, Amritsar, Jullundur and Multan, with adequate reserves at Ferozepur and Lyallpur. Total strength approximated three regiments of armoured corps, six of artillery, and 27 infantry battalions, supported by engineers, signals, medical, supply and transport units. These arrangements were made in close consultation with civil authorities.

Formation of the Punjab Boundary Force

On July 10, Lord Mountbatten asked the Commander-in-Chief to prepare contingency plans for possible clashes near the boundaries after August 15. Field Marshal Sir Claude Auchinleck responded with a proposal recommending that the Joint Defence Council be empowered to declare affected districts “disturbed areas”. A British Commander, appointed by the Supreme Commander, would then exercise military control over the area and be allotted troops from both dominions, remaining responsible to the Joint Defence Council through the Supreme Commander.

Similar arrangements were envisaged for the pre-August 15 period and were intended to apply to both Punjab and Bengal. These proposals were discussed at a Partition Council meeting on July 17. It was decided that no special force was required in Bengal, but one was essential for Punjab.

The force, subsequently known as the Punjab Boundary Force, was established on the following lines: Action against post-August 15 disturbances near the boundaries would follow the Commander-in-Chief’s recommendations. Major General Rees GOC, 4th Division, was appointed Joint Commander on behalf of both dominions to control troops in the defined Punjab areas, reporting through the Joint Defence Council and Supreme Commander. Troops were to be in position by August 7-8 at the latest. The existing law governing the use of troops in aid of civil power would remain unchanged after August 15 for the duration of the Force’s employment.

Area of responsibility and disturbed districts

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Legal constraints prevented the Joint Defence Council from unilaterally declaring “disturbed areas,” as law and order was a provincial subject under the Government of India Act, 1935. The Punjab Disturbed Areas Act, 1947, already in force in certain districts, was therefore used. After consultations involving the Governor of Punjab, the Commander-in-Chief and the Punjab Partition Committee, certain districts were designated disturbed areas for the Force’s operations. These were Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Lyallpur, Montgomery, Lahore, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jullundur and Ferozepur. On July 24, the Viceroy added Ludhiana district with the agreement of all parties.

The operational area covered 12 districts (approximately 37,500 square miles – larger than Scotland and Wales combined, encompassing 26 towns and nearly 17,000 villages. It proved too extensive for effective control by the Force’s two divisions.

Command structure and personnel

Major-General Rees assumed command. On July 17, the Partition Council decided that the Commander-in-Chief would nominate a Muslim and a non-Muslim officer of suitable seniority as advisers on his staff. On July 24, the Viceroy nominated Colonel Ayub Khan (later President of Pakistan) as the Muslim adviser and Brigadier Digambar Singh as the non-Muslim adviser. The Force was organised around the nucleus of the 4th Division and expanded to approximately five infantry brigades plus local units equivalent to about two divisions. Many units, however, were under-strength, so General Rees never possessed the full authorised strength.

Operations and performance

After August 15, the Punjab Boundary Force was the only remaining formation containing Muslim, non-Muslim and mixed units. Operating in an atmosphere of intense communal violence, it proved unable to remain fully impartial. Alan Campbell-Johnson, press attaché to Lord Mountbatten, later observed that “steady and experienced troops began to feel the tug of communal loyalties deeper even than their military discipline.”

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The Force did its best to quell rising lawlessness but achieved little success. Some of the most serious atrocities occurred within its area of responsibility and involved its own units. A battalion of Baluch Regiment, a Muslim unit, was responsible for large-scale massacres of Hindus and Sikhs in Sheikhupura. The officer in charge was arrested pending court-martial, troops were confined to barracks, and the commanding officer was suspended. In East Punjab, Muslim troops were reported to have shot dead over 600 Sikhs in Gurdaspur district while attempting to restore order.

Contemporary assessments reflected the failure. A Punjab Boundary Force communiqué of August 30 stated that “the overall situation in the areas of the Punjab Boundary Force can nowhere be described as satisfactory.” The Civil and Military Gazette published from Lahore described conditions as “veritable civil war,” citing riots at Sialkot and Sheikhupura, and predicted that the full story of Sheikhupura would “stagger the world”. Field Marshal Auchinleck later wrote to General Rees that the complete breakdown of civil administration on both sides of the border had placed a burden on the Force “quite beyond their power”.

Abolition

Complaints mounted rapidly. The Chief Minister of East Punjab wrote to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru detailing atrocities and excesses by Muslim military units in Jullundur and Gurdaspur districts and requesting the withdrawal of the Force. Sir Francis Mudie, Governor of West Punjab, also pressed Lord Mountbatten strongly for its abolition and the transfer of responsibility to the respective provincial governments. A special meeting of the Joint Defence Council was convened on August 29 in New Delhi, attended by the Governors-General of India and Pakistan (presided over by Lord Mountbatten), the Prime Ministers and Defence Ministers of both Dominions, the Communication Minister of Pakistan, the Governors of East and West Punjab, the Commanders-in-Chief of both armies, the Supreme Commander, and Major-General Rees. It was decided that the task of the Punjab Boundary Force had grown far beyond its original remit. The Force was, therefore, abolished with effect from midnight August 31-September 1, 1947.

India and Pakistan each established new military headquarters to control their respective portions of the former boundary area. In India, the 4th Divisional Headquarters took over Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jullundur, Ferozepur, Amritsar, the separated part of Lahore district, and Ludhiana, reporting directly to Indian Army Headquarters. In Pakistan, Lahore Area Headquarters controlled Shakargarh Tehsil, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Lyallpur and Montgomery.

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The Punjab Boundary Force was overwhelmed by the scale of communal violence, the vastness of its area of responsibility, under-strength units, the collapse of civil administration, and the rapid erosion of impartial military discipline under communal pressure. The episode remains a significant illustration of the military and administrative challenges that accompanied the partition of Punjab.