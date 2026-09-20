Naval ramming: How warships used collisions from World War I to modern times

On September 15, a Pakistani naval ship, PNS Hunain, collided with an Indian naval ship, INS Kolkata, in the northern Arabian Sea. The incident severely damaged the Pakistani vessel and has sparked considerable debate regarding the recklessness of the Pakistani captain’s actions.

The tactics of shadowing and ramming ships have a long-standing history. In this week’s column, we will explore how these strategies have evolved over the years. Though these actions date back to the era of wind-powered vessels, they persist today, serving both as displays of bravado and as a means of asserting a threatening posture.

The Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology states on its website that the ram bow was the most significant weapon of naval vessels in ancient times.