Military Digest | Lt Gen Baljit Singh pens collection of a military veteran’s narratives

One of the more prolific writers of the tri-city, Lt Gen Baljit Singh (retd), has released a compendium of his various articles on many subjects most of which are on matters military, including delightful nuggets of military history and his own experiences during his vast Army career.

A nature enthusiast from the Regiment of Artillery, Lt Gen Baljit Singh retired in 1992 after 36 years of service and many of the pieces in his latest offering-Narratives From The Heart Of A Veteran- published by Sabre and Quill Publishers under the aegis of Military History Research Foundation, offer a valuable peek into the vagaries of war and peacetime services.

One of the more engrossing chapters is the one in which the General recounts his face-off with the troops of People’s Liberation Army in Barahoti grazing grounds in Uttarakhand, way back in 1962 just months before the actual war between India and China took place.

Fresh from the Basic and Advanced Mountaineering Courses under the Mount Everest fame Tenzing Norgay, the then Capt Baljit Singh was chosen to lead a party of troops from 14 Rajput to establish a perimeter defence at Rimkin on the Barahoti plains. The manner in which the task was accomplished at the fag end of April 1962 checkmating the Chinese who also intended to occupy the same area and the faceoff that occurred in May 1962, makes for a delightful reading.

In fact, Lt Gen Baljit has included quite a few references to Ladakh and Sino-Indian boundary in the book with one chapter giving out details of how troops of 2 Dogra carried out the march to Leh from Sonamarg and eventually reached the then small town of Ladakh on March 8, 1948 having covered a distance of 249 km on foot. The superlative effort of Major (later Colonel) Prithi Chand, Capt (later Lt Col) Khushal Chand and Subedar Bhim Chand comes in for special mention. Prithi Chand went on to command 3/11 GR, Khushan Chand commanded 9 Dogra. The chapter makes the interesting revelation that both officers were cousins from Patseo village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh while Subedar (later Subedar Major) Bhim Chand was their maternal uncle.

Also included in the book are chapters on personalities from the First and Second World War including Field Marshal William Slim and Brig John Smyth, Victoria Cross, Military Cross. The latter was demoted from Maj Gen to his substantive rank of Lt Colonel in Burma in World War 2 when the Division he was commanding faced a debacle. He later had a successful career as a journalist and a Member of Parliament and was given the honorary rank of Brigadier as efforts to restore his former rank failed.

The book has a brief chapter on the Army Aviation Corps which has its beginnings as the Air Obssrvation Post (AOP) in the Artillery. The author brings fore the fact that at the time of partition, the sole AOP squadron in Asia was located at Lahore and how four officers-Captains Butalia, Govind Singh, Sridhar Man Singh and Sen-flew out to Amritsar at the crack of dawn on Aug 14, 1947 in four Tiger Moths so that the newly created nation of Pakistan could not appropriate the air assets.

Advertisement

One of the most deserving mentions in the book is that of Major (later Brigadier) Sher Jung Thapa, Maha Vir Chakra, who carried out the march from Leh to Skardu in November/December 1947 and held on to the town till August 1948 when he and his 35 troops, including 50-odd civiians, had to surrender after the town was not linked up by Indian Army and they had almost run out of ammunition and supplies. The author reveals that all prisoners were shot dead but Thapa was left alive because of the express directions of the then Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Army, Gen Douglas Gracey. While serving as Adjutant of the 1 Gorkha Rifles Regimemtal Centre in Dharamsala, Gen Gracey had come across Thapa in a hockey match and had encouraged him to join the Army, which he did by joining the J&K State Forces in September 1932.

As mentioned earlier, the book has some excellent references to Ladakh and one such account is the little known reconnaissance of Ladakh and Aksai Chin plateau carried out by Capt (later Brigadier) SL Tugnait, an AOP officer of Artillery who marched on foot in 1957 to complete the audacious task.

The amazing fear, which has not been recounted as often in today’s day and age as it should have been, took Tugnait to those places which are household names in wake of the present standoff with the Chinese in Eastern Ladakh. He traversed through Pangong ridge, Phobrang, Kongka La, Hazil Langar, Lingzithang, Aksai Chin, Karatagh Pass, Karakoram Pass, Daulet Beg Oldi, Saser Pass and Khargung La pass.

Advertisement

The book should be of great interest to students of military history and all military affairs aficionados as it encapsulates facts and vignettes which lie forgotten in the passage of time.