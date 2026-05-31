Military Digest | Blocking weddings, secret subversion: How freedom fighters forced desertions from armed forces

It is well known that the British Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force were not untouched by the fervour of freedom during the struggle for Independence. Notable mutinies, such as those by the Central India Horse, the Corps of Signals in Jabalpur, and Army troops in Egypt, sailors in the Royal Indian Navy, and airmen over service conditions, are well documented. Several isolated incidents, however, have faded from public discourse.

Documents in the National Archives of India reveal numerous instances where British colonial rulers documented systematic pressure exerted by Congress and Akali leaders on Indian soldiers to quit the Army and join the freedom movement. At times, this pressure succeeded, leading to desertions from battalions that were not uncommon. In other instances, military discipline and regimentation prevailed; troops resisted the coercion and reported the interference to their commanding officers.

Subversion of troops posted in Aurangabad

The archival documents contain detailed complaints about the pressure put on soldiers of two infantry regiments stationed in Aurangabad by Congress and Akali workers when they went home on leave.

In one instance, Sepoy Attar Singh, a Jat Sikh from village Malian (Thana Jandiala, Amritsar district) serving in the 4th/14th Punjab Regiment, complained to his Commanding Officer (CO) that his wedding had been disrupted. He stated that he had taken 10 days of casual leave to return home for his marriage, which was scheduled for August 14, 1930.

“My father had previously collected the necessaries for my marriage,” the Sepoy stated to his CO. “When Jathedar Akali Natha Singh, Pala Singh (Lambardar), and Ala Singh came to know of it, they collected about 50 men from Malian and surrounding villages to hold a meeting. This meeting, presided over by Jathedar Akali Natha Singh, decided that they would not let my marriage take place unless I obtained my discharge from government service.”

When the Sepoy refused to quit the Army, the group barred the wedding from proceeding. “I went to the Jandiala police station to report the matter, but the Sub-Inspector was out. I explained the situation to the constable on duty, who replied that he was not in a position to help me. I returned to my battalion and brought the matter to the notice of my Commanding Officer. I have been badly disgraced and put to a loss of Rs 125, the estimated price of the articles purchased for the ceremony. These men are Congress agents,” the Sepoy added.

In another case within an Aurangabad-stationed battalion, Lance Naik Bhura Ram of village Charas (Tehsil Khetri, Jaipur State), serving with the 5th/6th Rajputana Rifles (Napier’s), returned late from leave. He pleaded that he had been groundlessly imprisoned by the Jaipur police and subsequently released. Shortly after resuming duty, he received a letter from home warning him of actions Congress workers intended to take against him if he did not resign his post.

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Similarly, Rifleman Bhan Singh of village Tihawali (Tehsil Ramgarh, Jaipur district), belonging to the same regiment, wrote to his unit while on leave. He reported that three Congress workers were delivering lectures in his village and causing substantial trouble. When he attempted to stop them, they threatened him with consequences if he refused to join their ranks.

Desertions in Jhansi

On the night of September 19, 1939, just as the Second World War was breaking out, 34 Sikh troops of the 3/1 Punjab Regiment deserted their battalion in Jhansi. According to a report sent by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhansi, to the Inspector General of Police, United Provinces, the Jat Sikh troops absented themselves from their barracks immediately before the regiment was scheduled to deploy with the rest of the Brigade on the morning of September 20.

“On the morning of the 20th, one more Jat Sikh deserted from the railway station. The police were sent out during the night of the 19th, but no one was caught. Since then, however, four men have surrendered and 16 others have been arrested,” the SP reported, adding that the Army had initiated a Court of Inquiry.

The SP noted that some of the detained men claimed Sepoys Pritam Singh and Karnail Singh, both residents of Hoshiarpur district, had instigated the desertion by claiming they had plenty of money to send them back to Punjab. Others claimed they accompanied the duo while intoxicated, only realising they had walked 18 to 20 miles away from Jhansi once they sobered up.

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Shortly after the regiment’s departure, Army Headquarters issued a warning that Sikhs from the Hoshiarpur district required close monitoring, as Congress agitation there had been notably more successful than in other parts of Punjab.

“Whether the story regarding Pritam Singh and Karnail Singh is correct is difficult to state, but it appears that when so many deserted, someone must have made arrangements. I think the men are lying when they state they were only approached on the 19th. Some of the arrested men had already attempted to apply for leave days prior,” the SP observed in his report.

The unrest was not isolated; three Sepoys of the 4th Rajputana Rifles also deserted from Jhansi on September 27, 1939, shortly after the incident involving the Punjab Regiment.

Beyond attributing the desertions to political subversion by the Congress, British authorities also noted that wartime anxiety played a significant role.

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“From the statements of the men, it appears that some were definitely frightened, and this fear was increased by their being allowed to hear war news on the wireless. Whether it is wise to allow this broadcasting of news to Indian troops, especially when several nowadays understand English, is doubtful,” the British intelligence report concluded.

“The military authorities will hold a court-martial and probably severe sentences will be inflicted. Some of the deserters had been under the mistaken impression that they would only be sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, after which they could live safely back in their villages.”