Cyanide, gallows and defiant last words: Nuremberg hangings 80 years on

On the night of October 15–16, 1946, in the gymnasium of Nuremberg Prison, the United States Army carried out the death sentences handed down two weeks earlier by the International Military Tribunal. Ten of the most senior surviving leaders of Nazi Germany, men who had directed the regime’s diplomacy, military high command, security apparatus, occupied territories, propaganda, and forced-labour system, were hanged in the early hours of October 16.

Hermann Göring, the highest-ranking defendant, had taken his own life with cyanide hours earlier. Martin Bormann, sentenced in absentia, was already dead, but this was not known at the time. In fact, it would be several decades before DNA evidence would point towards Bormann’s death. Even then, doubts persist.

These executions closed the principal chapter of the Nuremberg Trials, the first international criminal tribunal of its kind. By holding individuals rather than an entire nation legally responsible for crimes against peace, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, the tribunal established principles that have shaped international law ever since.

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Eighty years later, on October 16, 2026, the anniversary of that night remains a stark marker of both the scale of the crimes committed and the attempt to answer them through law rather than mere revenge. What follows is an account of the trials’ outcome, the events of the execution night, the men who were hanged, and the historical significance of the proceedings.

The defendants on trial

Of the original 24 defendants, Robert Ley died by suicide in custody, and Gustav Krupp was deemed unfit to stand trial. Verdicts were delivered on September 30–October 1, 1946.

Twelve men were sentenced to death by hanging: Hermann Göring, Joachim von Ribbentrop, Wilhelm Keitel, Ernst Kaltenbrunner, Alfred Rosenberg, Hans Frank, Wilhelm Frick, Julius Streicher, Fritz Sauckel, Alfred Jodl, Arthur Seyss-Inquart, and Martin Bormann (tried in absentia).

Three received life imprisonment, four received terms of 10–20 years, and three were acquitted. The tribunal established key principles of individual criminal responsibility for crimes against peace, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

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The night of executions

The hangings were scheduled for the early morning of October 16, 1946, in the gymnasium of Nuremberg Prison, a space that had hosted a basketball game by American guards only days earlier. Three temporary wooden gallows were erected. Two were used alternately, with one held in reserve. The method was the standard drop employed by US Army executioners rather than the long-drop method more commonly associated with British practice.

Hermann Göring, the highest-ranking defendant and scheduled to go first, committed suicide late on October 15 by ingesting a potassium cyanide capsule concealed in his cell. This forced a change in procedure: the remaining condemned men were manacled en route to the chamber.

The executioners were US Army Master Sergeant John C Woods and his assistant, military policeman Joseph Malta. Witnesses included selected journalists, Allied officers, and medical personnel. The process began around 1.10 am. and concluded shortly before 3 am.

Order, last words, and timing

The ten men were brought in one by one, roughly in the order of the tribunal’s list, adjusted after Göring’s death. Approximate times of death and final statements, drawn from contemporary accounts and later compilations, include:

Joachim von Ribbentrop (Foreign Minister)

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Last words emphasised German unity, East-West understanding, and world peace; died around 1.30 am.

Wilhelm Keitel (Chief of Armed Forces High Command)

Called for mercy on the German people and noted he followed millions of soldiers and his own sons; died around 1.44 am.

Ernst Kaltenbrunner (Chief of the Reich Security Main Office)

He affirmed love of Germany and claimed limited knowledge of crimes; died around 1.52 am.

Alfred Rosenberg (Nazi ideologue and Eastern Territories minister)

He replied “No” when asked for a statement; died around 1.59 am.

Hans Frank (Governor-General of occupied Poland)

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He thanked captors for treatment and asked for God’s mercy; died around 2.08 am.

Wilhelm Frick (Interior Minister)

He shouted “Long live eternal Germany”; died around 2.20 am.

Julius Streicher (publisher of the antisemitic newspaper Der Stürmer)

He made defiant shouts including “Heil Hitler!” and a reference to “Purim Fest 1946”, plus words for his wife; he struggled while hanging.

Fritz Sauckel (slave-labour plenipotentiary)

He protested innocence and called for Germany’s greatness; died around 2.40 am.

Alfred Jodl (Armed Forces operations chief)

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His last words were “My greetings to you, my Germany”; he died around 2.50 am.

Arthur Seyss-Inquart (Reich Commissioner for the occupied Netherlands)

He hoped the executions marked the end of the war’s tragedy and called for peace and understanding; he died around 2.59 am.

Eyewitness accounts say some men struck their heads on the small trapdoors. Reports indicated that the standard-drop calculations led to prolonged strangulation in several cases (sometimes cited as 14–28 minutes) rather than rapid neck fracture. The US Army disputed claims of systematic miscalculation.

Aftermath

The bodies were photographed, then taken to Munich for cremation at the Ostfriedhof crematorium. The ashes were scattered in a tributary of the Isar River to prevent any graves from becoming sites of veneration or pilgrimage. This deliberate anonymity closed the judicial chapter for the principal Nuremberg Nazi criminals.