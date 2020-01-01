Miles away from home, PU’s international students spend holiday season at hostels

A university that once boasted of highly successful alumni making a mark the world over, now finds it increasingly hard to increase student enrollment (File) A university that once boasted of highly successful alumni making a mark the world over, now finds it increasingly hard to increase student enrollment (File)

For most, the thick of winter is a time reserved for family and loved ones, regardless of whether one celebrates Christmas or not. For students of Panjab University as well, who often get a month long break from mid-December to mid-January, this is the opportunity to celebrate the end of exams season, and enjoy the warmth and comfort of home. However, the international students attending colleges at the varsity, with homes miles away, often have to spend this break away from their home and hearth.

“I am from Nigeria, so it does not make sense to go back all the way to my home for such a short break. I prefer staying back and doing some extra academic work,” says Hannah, a student from Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College, who resides in the university hostel. For Hannah, the winter break is not too lonely since a lot of other international students reside in her hostel along with a few local students. “One still misses home though, and everything familiar and comfortable about home,” says Hannah.

For others, like Omar, an MBA student from Afghanistan, residing in the international hostel at PU’s South Campus, what hinders him from going home is not the distance or the brevity of the break or the expenditure, but the feeling that home is not the place he wishes to be at anymore.

“I chose to come here to study because I was just looking for a more peaceful place to spend a few years in. Back home, I feel like I have no future and so I would rather just stay here,” says Omar. After a pause, he adds “but of course, I miss home and my family misses me. I talk to them over call at least twice a week, and they too wish I am happy staying here then going back to a place I feel suffocated in.”

Although some students choose to remain here, since life in their native country is affected by political instability and social strife as in the case of Afghanistan, they still wish they were more welcomed at the university. “There was a time in the beginning, when there were some events to welcome us and I thought everyone is going to be as warm as they were then. But, now I feel like no one really cares, and the university does not try to make us feel more at home,” says an Iranian student at PU.

“We conduct an annual show for all international students at PU in February, which is a kind of cultural celebration, but beyond that no other event is conducted by the university. For New Years’ eve as well, they have their own private celebrations I assume,” says Nandita Sharma, Dean of International Affairs for PU. Beyond the annual day, no other efforts are made on behalf of the university to ensure that the students are integrated into the social fabric of the varsity.

“At the first orientation event, they asked us to speak to our fellow country men or women, rather forced us. It was strange. Why would one assume that we would wish to only speak to people from our native country?” asks Omar. Apart from being pushed to interact with others from Afghanistan, Omar has also been appointed an Afghanistani roommate. “I especially requested them to not allot me a roommate as I appreciate my privacy, but they assumed I would be comfortable because he is also from Afghanistan,” adds Omar.

“They do not have to make special provisions for us or host exclusive events for us in the winter break, but little things like allowing us to eat non-vegetarian food in the mess, will make a difference,” says Hannah, the Nigerian student, who does not find the mess food appetizing because it is vastly different from the food she eats at home.

“At least they can allow us to eat the food we like and bring it to the mess and inside the room,” says Hannah. “These small things, like food, they make you miss home the most,” she adds.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App