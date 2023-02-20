Migrant labourers found murdered in Panchkula

A man was found murdered at a secluded spot in Panchkula’s Sector-19 Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar, 30, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the deceased was stabbed multiple times in his stomach. They added that apparently two assailants were involved in the attack.

Kumar used to work as a daily wager in Peer Machulla near Zirakpur. His colleagues have claimed that he left for home Sunday around 7 pm.

The body was spotted by a passer-by, who informed the Panchkula police control room Monday around 7.30 am.

A team from the Sector-19 police station along with forensic experts inspected the crime scene. The body was kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula. The police have registered a case of murder under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim is survived by his wife and two children.