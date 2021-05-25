Miffed Congress leaders meet, to approach high command

Pargat has been raising his voice against the non-fulfilment of promises and a few days ago he had claimed that an aide of Chief Minister had made a threatening call to him.

Two days after a Congress MLA from Amargarh, Surjit Singh Dhiman, asked party MLAs to resign en masse, former hockey Olympian and Jalandhar (Cantonment) MLA Monday backed his assertion that it was becoming difficult for Congress MLAs to face the public. On Monday, Pargat Singh, Cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjeet Singh Channi met and, according to sources, decided to approach the high command to raise their concerns directly.

While Randhawa said Monday’s meeting between the three was a routine affair, sources said that the trio decided they should meet party high command on their own and tell them about all that was ailing the state Congress.

“We will tell them that Punjab can be a trendsetter in 2022 elections if we can still manage the perception game,” said a leader, who did not wish to be named.

However, replying to a question after the meeting about meeting the high command, Pargat said, “I do not know many leaders there.”

About Dhiman’s remarks, he added, “I have heard Dhiman’s call. Other MLAs should also say this. In a democracy, if we cannot raise our voice and speak the truth, then it is of no use. I agree with Dhiman when he says that it has become difficult to go amid people. They ask us questions as to what have we done on issues like sacrilege, drugs and mafia rule. It becomes difficult to answer these questions.”

Asked if elections fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would not be in the interest of the party, he said, “I have been saying this. That is why I suggested to the CM earlier he should get a survey done about himself and he will know what people think about him.”

Dhiman had earlier stated that he had the support of another party MLA Nathu Ram. Pargat has been raising his voice against the non-fulfilment of promises and a few days ago he had claimed that an aide of Chief Minister had made a threatening call to him.

On PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar’s silence amid the feud, Pargat Singh said that Jakhar is a mature leader who tries to strike a balance between the organisation and the government. Pointed out that Jakhar had refuted his claims about CM’s political secretary, Capt Sandeep Sandhu, giving him a threatening call, Pargat said, “Has the CMO refuted my claim? Has Capt Sandhu refuted it? You should understand.”

Meanwhile, Randhawa, Channi and Pargat had been waiting for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi after they had got calls from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and general secretary incharge Harish Rawat. But after waiting for a week, they have decided to approach party’s leadership on their own, said sources.

“It has been a week now. We have been waiting. They want us to hold meetings on Zoom but we have refused. Later, they told us that we can talk to them on WhatsApp video call individually. But we want to meet personally and convey our message. Hence, we will go to Delhi and seek appointment. Let us see when we get the appointment,” a Congress leader added.

Sidhu’s latest tweet

Day after Chief Minister asked the farmers unions to call off their protest due to second wave of Covid, Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted to say that he will support the farmers by hoisting black flags at his Patiala and Amritsar residences. He tweeted: “Will hoist the Black Flag in support of #FarmersProtest at both my houses (Amritsar & Patiala) 9:30 AM tomorrow … Request everyone to do the same, until we have either repealed the #BlackLaws or provide an alternative method of assured MSP & procurement through state government.”

Got a call from CM: Women’s panel chief

Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati, who had given an ultimatum to state government till Monday to reply to her notice in alleged sexual harassment case against Channi, said that she had received a call from the Chief Minister in the morning. “The CM called me in the morning and said that they are sending a reply. I will get the reply and circulate it to the media,” she said.

Gulati had threatened the government to sit on a hunger strike if the government would not respond to her notice. She said he had dropped her plan after the call from the CM.