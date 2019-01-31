Miffed at rescheduling, PGI resident doctors to boycott convocation slated for February 9

RESIDENT DOCTORS of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have launched a signature campaign to boycott the convocation, that has been rescheduled owing to Union Health Minister JP Nadda’s busy schedule. Doctors who want the convocation to take place on February 4 itself said that they are happy to receive their degrees from Padma Shri awardee PGI director Dr Jagat Ram “who is competent enough” and not from a “politician who doesn’t have respect for their profession”.

The convocation was slated for February 4 with Nadda as the chief guest. The event was, however postponed to February 9, leaving doctors unhappy. Doctors, especially those staying abroad have dropped mails to President of Association of Resident doctors, Dr Uttam Thakur stating that their resentment be lodged and they will boycott the convocation, if scheduled on February 9.

A tweet has also been sent out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda stating, “The postponement of scheduled convocation on very short notice is highly unprofessional. You people have made convocation a joke, supposed to be highly professional and disciplined gathering of professionals.”

Another tweet said, “Politics for politicians, Convocation for postgraduate doctors. Its a hard-earned degree for us..we live for it… Its no fun..Have some responsibility and respect..Our convocation, our time..” President of the ARD, Dr Uttam Thakur, said, “The fact is that the doctors were never asked once before changing the date.”

“It will cause huge loss to the doctors – non-refundable tickets, hotel stay of the family has already been booked. For example, it has already cost around Rs 2 lakh to a doctor coming from abroad, minimum being around Rs 20,000 to those coming from Punjab, Haryana. I have been receiving a number of mails to boycott the event,” he added.

The ARD has now decided to ask PGI Director to hand over the degrees on the previous scheduled date. The 35th convocation of the institute is being held after three years. The previous convocation, held in September 2015, was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ever since, the PGIMER has not been able to get a chief guest for the occasion. After a long wait, JP Nadda had agreed to be the chief guest.

Nearly 1,500 students of various disciplines have been waiting for their degree for the past three years. These include MD, MS, MSc and BSc students.