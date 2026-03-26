Midnight transfer for Baghapurana SDM after Moga election row, 8 other officers also transferred in Punjab

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Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Babandeep Singh Walia has been transferred following a political and administrative controversy linked to local body elections in Moga district.
Walia, who was serving as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Baghapurana, has now been posted as Chief Minister’s Field Officer in Fazilka, according to an official transfer order issued on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The transfer comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the election of the Baghapurana block samiti chairman. Walia had alleged that he was under pressure from senior officials and leaders associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to declare a particular candidate as chairman.
In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, Walia reportedly sought his transfer and raised concerns about “mental harassment” and undue interference in the electoral process.
The allegations triggered a political storm in the state, with Opposition parties accusing the government of misusing administrative machinery, while officials named in the complaint denied wrongdoing and pointed to ongoing inquiries against Walia.
The dispute reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which intervened in the matter. The court directed that the block samiti election be conducted afresh under strict supervision, including videography and a secret ballot, to ensure transparency.
Walia’s transfer is part of a broader administrative reshuffle involving eight PCS and one IAS officers. PCS officer Ravinder Singh has been posted in place of Walia.
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