Midnight transfer for Baghapurana SDM after Moga election row, 8 other officers also transferred in Punjab

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, Baghapurana SDM Babandeep Singh Walia had reportedly sought his transfer and raised concerns about ‘mental harassment’ and undue interference in the electoral process.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhMar 26, 2026 01:33 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notice on an application alleging that 961 fully grown trees were being cut in Sector 69, Mohali, on land owned by the Working Friends Cooperative House Building Society,The dispute reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which intervened in the matter. (File Photo)
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Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Babandeep Singh Walia has been transferred following a political and administrative controversy linked to local body elections in Moga district.

Walia, who was serving as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Baghapurana, has now been posted as Chief Minister’s Field Officer in Fazilka, according to an official transfer order issued on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The transfer comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the election of the Baghapurana block samiti chairman. Walia had alleged that he was under pressure from senior officials and leaders associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to declare a particular candidate as chairman.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, Walia reportedly sought his transfer and raised concerns about “mental harassment” and undue interference in the electoral process.

The allegations triggered a political storm in the state, with Opposition parties accusing the government of misusing administrative machinery, while officials named in the complaint denied wrongdoing and pointed to ongoing inquiries against Walia.

The dispute reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which intervened in the matter. The court directed that the block samiti election be conducted afresh under strict supervision, including videography and a secret ballot, to ensure transparency.

Walia’s transfer is part of a broader administrative reshuffle involving eight PCS and one IAS officers. PCS officer Ravinder Singh has been posted in place of Walia.

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