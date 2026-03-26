Midnight transfer for Baghapurana SDM after Moga election row, 8 other officers also transferred in Punjab

The dispute reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which intervened in the matter. (File Photo)

Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Babandeep Singh Walia has been transferred following a political and administrative controversy linked to local body elections in Moga district.

Walia, who was serving as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Baghapurana, has now been posted as Chief Minister’s Field Officer in Fazilka, according to an official transfer order issued on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The transfer comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the election of the Baghapurana block samiti chairman. Walia had alleged that he was under pressure from senior officials and leaders associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to declare a particular candidate as chairman.