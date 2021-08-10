Middukhera murder: Assailants still untraced, police look for a woman

The complainant told the police that the woman had introduced herself as Pooja Rani who booked the taxi for going to Shimla for a three-day trip with her husband.

Two days after the broad daylight murder of Youth Akali Dal leader and former Students Organisation of India (SOI) president Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, the police are also probing the role of a woman who had helped four persons in snatching a Hyundai i20 car from Derabassi. The four assailants had used a Hyundai i20 car in committing the crime. However, the police denied that the snatched car had any relation with the assailants.

According to police sources, a Hyundai i20 car bearing Haryana registration number was snatched from a locality known as ATS at Derabassi on August 6. The snatchers had kidnapped the car driver and then abandoned him at Matour village (Sector 70). Middukhera was murdered in nearby Sector 71.

The complainant in the case (name withheld) had stated to the police the he belonged to Ludhiana and had received a call on August 6 from a woman of Derabassi.

The complainant told the police that the woman had introduced herself as Pooja Rani who booked the taxi for going to Shimla for a three-day trip with her husband.

“I agreed to go to Shimla and the deal was done for Rs 9,000, I came to Derabassi the same day and picked the woman. She asked me to get a bottle of water. When I came back with a bottle of water, four men had come there and threatened me, Three man sat in my car, one sat at the wheels while the fourth had left in a Tata Tigor car with the woman in another direction. The three men had taken me to Matour village in Mohali and abandoned me. They had also taken away Rs 5,000 in cash and my cell phone from me,” the complainant alleged.

The Derabassi police registered a case under section 365 (kidnapping), 379-B (snatching) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Pooja Rani and her four unidentified accomplices.

The snatching of the car is of interest to the police as the assailants who had killed Middukhera had used an i20 car with a fake registration number but the police ruled out that the snatched car was used in the crime.

“We had already worked on this angle, The car was not used in the crime, but the investigation is on and the picture shall become clear only after the arrest of the culprits,” a senior police officer probing the case said.

Meanwhile, the police officers said that they were yet to make clear whether the shooters include Vinay Deora, the brother of slain gangster Lovely Deora who was allegedly killed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang around three years ago.

The police had also traced that the post allegedly by slain gangster Davinder Bambiha group which took responsibility for the murder was uploaded from Ottawa in Canada.

two gangsters brought for questioning

The district police brought notorious gangster Sukhpreet Singh Budha and Aman Jaiton for their questioning in the murder case of Vicky Middukhera. Both the gangsters are in jail and are rivals of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Budha was brought to India from Armenia in 2019 and was involved in a number of criminal activities. He was also booked in Kharar city police station for allegedly threatening Shiv Sena (Hind) leader Nishant Sharma.

Aman Jaiton is also close to Budha and both had been involved in gangwar with Bishnoi gang for the past long time.