Middukhera murder: 3 notorious criminals to be questioned

Mohali police will bring three notorious criminals arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell for questioning in connection with Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera’s murder.

The Delhi police had arrested 12 criminals who are said to be members of different gangs including the Davinder Bambiha gang in a special operation on Tuesday.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harjeet Singh told The Indian Express that the criminals are in custody of Delhi Police and who will seek production warrants.

“Yes, out of the 12 arrested criminals, three are said to be involved in Middukhera’s murder, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already working on it,” the SSP said.

Delhi Police claimed that three of the accused identified as Sajjan alias Bholu, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, Anil Kumar alias Latth, a resident of Delhi and Ajay alias Sunny, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana were involved in the murder of Middukhera.

Police declared Rs 1 lakh award on Bholu, who was wanted in a number of criminal cases including the murder of Congress’ Vikas Chaudhary in 2021 and a double murder case in Ambala in 2021.

Haryana police had declared an award of Rs 1.5 lakh on Anil Kumar Latth. He was also wanted in number of criminal cases and was also an accomplice of Bholu.

Latth was also involved in Vikas Chaudhary and Ambala double murder cases.

The third accused Ajay alias Sunny (20) is also a notorious criminal and the police had also recommended reward on him.

Two men had shot dead Vicky Middukhera in broad daylight in August 2021 in Sector 71 market when the victim had gone to meet a property dealer. The police claimed that Bholu and Latth pulled the trigger to kill Middukhera.

The murder was said to be the result of an on going and a social media post was circulated in the name of Davinder Bambiha gang, claiming responsibility for the murder.

During the investigation, police claimed that the murder was allegedly carried out on the directions of Lucky Patial, a notorious criminal.