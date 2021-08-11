Middukhera killing: Budha denies role, gangster Bhupi Rana to be questioned now

Budha, along with Aman Jaito, were brought to Mohali on production warrants and were remanded to five-day police custody. He told the police that he came to know about the killing only in jail.

Four days after the murder of Students Organisation of India’s (SOI) former President Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, Mohali Police brought another notorious criminal Bhupi Rana to the district, on Tuesday, on production warrant. The investigation so far is revolving around Lucky Patial who is reportedly in Armenia.

Vinay Deroa, another person whose name cropped up in the investigation, has not been traced yet. Although, a social media post in the name of Vinay Deora, which went viral, said that Deora does not have any connection with Middukhera’s murder.

Meanwhile, sources in the police said that Lucky has been arrested by the Romanian authorities as he was travelling on a fake passport.

Gangster Sukhpreet Singh Buddha, who was earlier brought to the district on production warrant, also told the police that he did not have any role in the killing of Middukhera.

“Budha pointed towards Lucky Patial. He told the police that he was with Lucky when the latter was arrested at an airport in Romania. He denied his role in the murder,” a police source said.

Budha, along with Aman Jaito, were brought to Mohali on production warrants and were remanded to five-day police custody. He told the police that he came to know about the killing only in jail.

Sources in the police said that now notorious criminal Bhupi Rana will be questioned in the case, as he was also close to Bambiha gang and was involved in a number of criminals activities.

“Bhupi Rana’s gang has a network in Haryana, and it is a possibility that the shooters came from Haryana. However, it will be clear only after investigation,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, it came to light that some local contacts of Lucky and Bambiha gang had carried out recce to target Middukhera and had shared the information with

the shooters.