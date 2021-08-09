Middukhera case: Police suspect revenge killing

Police at the spot where gunshots were fired at Vikramjeet Middukhera in Mohali on Saturday. (Express photo)

A day after former Students Organisation of India (SOI) president Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera was killed in broad daylight, the police said the murder could be a case of revenge killing.

“The assailants had sprayed bullets at Middukhera and around nine bullets had hit him. It could have been out of personal enmity. Although we are working on other theories, revenge killing seems to be the plausible reason,” a police officer said.

Sources in the police said that they were also investigating the link with the murder of Rana Kandowalia, a gangster, who was allegedly killed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang at a private hospital in Amritsar last week.

“The rival gangs of Bishnoi were aware of Middukhera’s political connections and believed that Middukhera used to help Bishnoi. This killing could also have a link with the killing of Rana Kandhowala. Bishnoi gang was allegedly involved in killing Rana. So the rival gang could have targeted Midhukhera for avenging the killing,” the officer said.

Sources said that though Middukhera was never directly involved in any criminal activity, his closeness with Bishnoi could have made him a target.Another police officer said that Midhukhera was a soft target and by killing Vicky, the rivals wanted to deal a blow to the Bishnoi gang.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said that their teams were working on the case and nothing more could be disclosed at this point.

Middukhera was cremated at his native village of Middukhera in Muktsar district on Sunday.

SAD alleges PCR vehicle was near crime scene, police deny

SAD leader Charanjeet Singh Brar alleged that a PCR vehicle was parked at some distance from the crime scene at the time of the incident. The police, however, denied the allegations.

Asserting that there was no PCR vehicle present near the crime scene, SSP Satinder Singh said that these were false allegations and a PCR vehicle had arrived after receiving the call and took Midhukhera to a private hospital in Sector 71.

Fake registration number

The Hyundai i20 car used by the assailants had a Mohali registration number. Police sources said that the number was fake.